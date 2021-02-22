BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court in Lagos Monday dismissed an application filed by Emirates Airlines seeking to stop the execution of $1.630 million and N50 million judgement debts.

The court dismissed the application for lacking in merit.

Justice Hassan had on January 11 this year ordered Emirates Airlines to pay one of its passengers, Orji Ikem the sums of $1.36 million the money in his hand luggage which went missing in the airline’s custody during a 2007 China trip.

The judge had also ordered the airlines to pay Ikem N50 million as damages for the “untold hardship and loss of earning” he suffered by the deprivation of use of his money from 2007 till date.

The court gave the orders while delivering judgment in the 12 year old suit filed by the businessman seeking to recover two hand luggage containing personal effects and $700,000, as well as $930,000 in 18 bundles of $50,000 wraps each and $30,000 cash not in wrap.

Dissatisfied with Justice Hassan’s decision, Emirates Airlines, appealed the judgement and also filed an application for stay of execution of the order before the trial court.

In urging the court to stay execution, Chief Kalu (SAN) told the court though his client could pay the money to the judgement creditor, but they are afraid that if his client’s appeal succeeds at the Court of Appeal, the judgement creditor will not be able to pay back the money.

Responding to the defence counsel, Chief Chris Ekemezie urged the court to dismiss Emirate Airlines’ application for stay and to make an order compelling it to pay the judgement sum into the Court’s account, pending the determination of the appeal filed by the airlines.

Delivering ruling on the application on Monday, Justice Hassan, dismissed the airline application for stay for lacking in merit, holding that, “The application has not satisfied the conditions to make the court to exercise its discretion in its favour for granting the application.

“Consequently, the application is lacking in merit and the same is accordingly dismissed,” he held.