BY ANTHONY AWUNOR |

Emirates Airlines will operate a special flight on 10 April 2021, as part of its resolve to maintain trust in air travel and showcasing the UAE’s remarkable progress in its vaccination programme.

The special flight EK2021 that will carry only fully vaccinated crew and passengers onboard will depart Dubai International Airport at 12:00hrs local time, to cruise over various areas across the UAE.

The flight, which will return to Dubai at 14:30hrs local time, is a unique event that not only celebrates the success of the UAE’s vaccination programme to date, but also highlights Emirates’ progress in vaccinating its staff and in particular its pilots and cabin crew.

According to Emirates, passengers will have the opportunity to experience Emirates’ newest A380 aircraft which features the airline’s brand-new premium economy seats, and refreshed cabin interiors across all cabin classes.

The airline stated that, “The Emirates A380 remains a customer favourite for its unmatched comfort and spaciousness. From the award-winning ice inflight entertainment experience, to the iconic A380 Onboard Lounge service for Business and First Class passengers, from a full-course gourmet meal in all classes to the friendly Emirates cabin crew, flyers can expect the full Emirates experience onboard this special flight”.