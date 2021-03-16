ADVERTISEMENT

By Anthony Ada Abraham,

Young comedienne, Emmanuella Samuel who became famous with her social media skits has emerged winner of the American pay television channel’s award as the ‘Favorite African Social Media Star.’

Emanuella competed for the award alongside Nigerian comedy group Ikorodu Bois, South African magician Wian Van Den Berg, Ugandan youth dance group Ghetto Kids, Kenyan social media sensation Elsa Majimbo, and South African media personality Bonang Matheba.

Taking to her Instagram to announce the win, the 11-year-old millionaire wrote: “Congratulations to me as I won the Favourite African Social Media Star category at the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021. I am so happy to be a winner, thank you!”

“To all my fans out there, I say thank you. To all those who voted for me, I love you so much this wouldn’t have been possible without you.”

This is another big win for Nigeria entertainment industry as Burnaboy and Wizkid also won Grammys over the weekend.