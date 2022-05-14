It was a bleak, depressing and gloomy atmosphere in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital as some of the victims of the deadly windstorm betrayed emotions while narrating their various experiences. The atmosphere became charged as tears flowed freely.

Survivors, families, and relatives of victims of the recent windstorm mourned inconsolably.

This is even as the impact of the windstorm that befell them have increasingly assumed from significant to threatening proportions as most households in the community are predominantly low-income earners.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the incident has no doubt, left many households in untold and unspeakable, pain, and anguish.

Some of the areas affected by the windstorm include Waziri Ibrahim Housing Estate, Nayi Nawa, Pompamari, House of Assembly quarters, Gujba road and Maisandari among others.

Apart from the lives lost and the houses that were destroyed due to the devastation, members of the community have varied stories to tell.

The heavy wind storm followed by heavy downpour that lasted for over an hour also destroyed houses, makeshift shops, electric poles, and trees among others leaving over 60 people injured while 10 persons sadly lost their lives and more than 200 houses and property worth millions of naira destroyed during the massive windstorm accompanied by heavy downpours that swept through Damaturu in Yobe State on Monday, May 9.

LEADERSHIP reports that the area experienced rainfall that lasted for over an hour. Some of those affected by the flood situation who spoke on separate occasions to our Correspondent shortly after the incident expressed sadness over the flood and damages to their property.

One of the landlords whose building was destroyed by the windstorm, Mr Danladi Iliya told LEADERSHIP that the rain started at about 5:00 pm on Monday and lasted hours, destroying properties across the state capital.

Danladi noted that the number of houses destroyed by the rainstorm were about 200.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the heavy downpours which resulted in mudslides and flooding also destroyed three government buildings and swept away many farmlands, foodstuff and rendered several people homeless.

A victim, Mallam Yahaya Aminu said, “I now reside with my extended family members, after losing my house to the flood. As you can see we need support. We don’t have food to eat.

Another victim, Ibrahim Isa Manu said, “My four-bedroom flat was washed by the flood. It came in the night and before we realised it, we were in a pool of water and quickly evacuated the house. We are now counting our losses.

He said the house collapsed shortly after he evacuated his family from the apartment.

“We lost animals, foodstuff, livestock feed, clothing, and other properties which were washed away by the flood. The flood also cut off some settlements from the council headquarters and other parts of the area, as one of the major areas was also washed away by the flood,” he recounted.

Another Resident of Nayi-Nawa area in Damaturu local government area told our correspondent that the floods destroyed properties such as buildings, cars, and shops.

One of the victims, Babaji Musa whose house was destroyed by the flood, lamented his helpless situation, noting that the water entered his sitting room and kitchen and destroyed everything he had worked for.

He said, “I was bitter and sad as there was nothing I could do to stop the flood from entering my house. It was only me and my two children that were at home. I wept bitterly to witness such a terrible occurrence in my lifetime.”

Speaking further, he said that all his electronics were damaged beyond repair and that his bedroom has been turned into a swimming pool.

“Vital documents that I placed on the floor in my room have been destroyed by the flood. I am confused,” he said.

He added that he is confused at the moment, adding that he never expected the extent of the damage done by the flood.

A shop owner, Musa Hassan said it was a total loss for him.

“It was a total loss for me as there is nothing left for sale. All the cartons of biscuits, noodles, sweets, sugar, salt, detergent, rice, and soap were all damaged by the flood,” he said.

A resident from one of the affected areas of Sabin Fegi, Mallam Bukar Lawan said, when the rain started around 5:15 pm, he noticed some abnormalities amid the windstorm and told his family to be on alert. Few minutes later, he said the whole building collapsed.

When LEADERSHIP Weekend visited the scene relations and friends were seen assisting the victims of the flood to evacuate their properties.

Mallam Bala Ustaz, said, “I cannot speak for other areas, but the destruction is more serious here. In the Waziri Ibrahim Extension alone, About 30 houses and shops were destroyed. We are yet to receive support from the government.”

He added that they are currently squatting with neighbours, relatives, and other sympathizers whose houses were not affected.

On his part, Idi Bulama said that properties worth millions of naira were also destroyed. He, therefore, called on the federal government and state governments to come to the aid of the victims.

“We are appealing to the Yobe State Government and all agencies of disaster management to come to our aid by assisting us with shelter and food, we have lost everything.

“We’re indeed grateful for the intervention. The flood has exposed us to untold hardship. My four-bedroom apartment house has collapsed. I don’t have any room to keep myself and my family. This assistance would go a long way in reducing the hardships”.

The state governor Mai Mala Buni who paid a sympathy visit to some of the victims at Sani Abacha Specialists Hospital, Damaturu, described the devastating effect of the rainstorm as unfortunate and urged the victims to consider it as an act of God.

He explained that Yobe was one of the states predicted by NiMet to experience a large volume of rainfall this year but assured that the government would do every possible to mitigate the consequences.

Buni also directed the State Emergency Management Agency to provide free treatment to the injured among the victims.

The executive secretary of Yobe State Emergency Management Agency, Mohammed Goje confirmed the incident in a statement.

He said the search and rescue team of Yobe State Emergency Management

Agency (SEMA) on May 9 responded to a distress call by some residents and supported the evacuation of the victims to Yobe State Specialist Hospital.

Goje said the 41 victims, five of whom died, were from six different communities and locations in the state capital and had been evacuated to the hospital.

