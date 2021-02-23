By PATRICK OCHOGA, Benin City

The family of former minister of science and technology, the late Prof Emmanuel Emovon has pledged N1 million prize to the best graduating students from the Department of Chemistry in the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

His daughter, Miss Osarumwense Emovon announced this at the 1st Anniversary Memorial Lecture in honour of Prof Emovon who served two terms as vice chancellor of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) in Plateau State.

According to her, each best student from the department of chemistry will get the sum of N100,000, 00 currently for a period of 10 years.

In a lecture titled, “Covid-19 In a leap year: Educational and Economic Matters Arising”, the vice chancellor, Ambrose Alli University, AAU, Edo State, Professor Ignatius Onimawo lamented the prolonged closure of schools last year by the federal government arising from the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Onimawo whose lecture was delivered by the deputy vice chancellor,

Academic, Prof. Frederick Igene stated that the development has

impacted teaching and learning in Nigeria.