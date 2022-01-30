The vice chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU) Malete, Prof. Muhammed Akanbi (SAN), has harped on the need for Nigerian youths to take advantage of abundant opportunities available in the Information Communication Technology (ICT).

He said this becomes necessary so that the youths can become economically self-reliant and employers of labour.

Akanbi spoke with LEADERSHIP on the sidelines of a counseling programme that a charity organiation, MMGIVIT, organised for secondary school students in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The legal luminary, who is also the convener of MMGIVIT, urged the students to embrace acquisition of entrepreneurial skills in order to make them total students fit for the 21st century.

He advised them to carefully make career choice and explore their potentials in order to become key players in the country’s socio-economic space in the nearest future.

Akanbi, who also enjoined Nigerian students and youths in general to nurture big dreams in life, said impossibility could be made possible through determination, focus and consistency of plans.

He explained that MMGIVIT came into existence about six years ago, to provide succour to the less-privileged in the society by a way of wealth redistribution to the needy.

Earlier, the chairman of the occasion and deputy vice chancellor of KWASU, Prof. Omololu Fapojuwo, said that the programme was designed to help the secondary school students make informed decisions about their future for personal fulfilment and socio-economic development of the country.

He added that the idea was to shape the future of the students by giving them right advice and necessary information about the courses of their interests.

In their separate lectures at the event, the resource persons – Dr Taofeeq Amoloye and Mr Umar Adelodun, implored students to pick up careers where they have comparative strength so as to excel in their chosen fields and become great contributors to the country’s growth and development.