The Emir of Bichi in Kano State, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, has urged the state government to empower street beggars to make them self-reliant.

He made the call when the state Task Force On Evacuation and Repatriation of Beggars paid him a visit in his palace.

Bayero said to eradicate begging as a means of livelihood, beggars have to be economically empowered.

The monarch urged the committee to educate and sensitise the people on the menace of street begging in the society.

He directed all district, village and ward heads in his emirate to support the committee in its onerous task of tackling the social ill.

Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Rabi’u Suleiman, said they were at the palace to inform the emir of preparations by the committee and seek his support and blessing to end street begging in the state.