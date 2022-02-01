Introduction

The advent of ICT has re-invigorated information management by collapsing barriers of its dissemination, exchange, storage, processing, and distribution amongst others as described by the United Nations Development Project (UNDP). ICT is a multi-concept ecosystem which comprises of six components as 1 described in the Compendium of my Speeches.

These are: Data – the raw input, facts and figures; Hardware – physical component: servers, routers, computers and mobile devices; Software – this includes operating systems, applications and programmes; Information – data that has been treated and converted into meaningful form; Procedures – series of actions taken to make the system run smoothly and; and People – who coordinate the various components to yield desired results.

In fact, ICT has merged computing, information and communications technology, thereby making it an enabler and catalyst for national development. Bringing about, in the process, profound fundamental changes in the way people socialise, learn, work and conduct business activities amongst others. It is a process of fundamental structural change, a shift to a new technoeconomic paradigm enabled by ICT.

ICT Relevance to Empowerment

ICT is now synonymous with empowerment as it transforms processes efficiently and plays the role of an enabler in various sectors of the economy for national development, including commerce, agriculture, health, security, governance, etc. ICT has converged hitherto diverged endeavours by collasping barriers of communications using the Internet as its pivotal point. The impact of the ICT revolution is now evident in virtually all countries, Nigeria, inclusive, and is likely to continue in the years to come, as technology penetrates and fosters vital changes in all sectors and dimensions of the human endeavour.

Strengthening ICT Adoption for National Development

The federal government has adopted the digital revolutions of the ICT to lend support to other critical sectors of the economy in terms of efficiency, productivity, and transparency. These are aiding job creation, better governance, youth empowerment and overall socio-economic development. In fact, the impact of ICT to socio-economic development and transformation has been so monumental, that it is credited with ushering the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The telecommunications sector provides the prime support infrastructure for the digital revolution of ICT in Nigeria. The sector was fully liberalized in 2001 and regulated by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The ICT Sector has been consistently contributing above 10% of Nigeria’s GDP for over 10 years, which as of 4th Quarter of 2020, the telecoms sector alone contributed 12.45% to GDP.

Also, Nigeria is Africa’s largest ICT market with 82% of the continent’s Telecoms Subscribers and 29% of Internet usage. In addition, Sub-Saharan Africa is also projected to be the fastest-growing region with respect to ICT with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% and an additional subscriber enrolment of over 167 million expected in the next five years. Not surprising, Nigeria is expected to account for over 55% of this total.

As a measure to consolidate the gains of the ICT revolution in Nigeria, the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy 2020-2030 (NDEPS) and the National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025 were launched, by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, to further strengthen ICT usage and adoption in the country. The NDEPS has eight (8) pillars, which were carefully selected to include all the key aspects that Nigeria needs to focus on, in order to actively participate in the global digital economy and to empower its teeming youth population.

The Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020 – 2025 is the Federal Government’s policy document which implementation will maximize the benefits of broadband by establishing enabling institutions and enacting necessary regulatory and developmental measures to deepen broadband access and penetration across the country for national development. The broadband vision for Nigeria is one of a society of connected communities with high-speed broadband access and connectivity that facilitate faster socio-economic advancement of the nation and its people.

The Plan thus further provides insights into what “high-speed internet” is, as connectivity delivers a minimum of 10 Mbps in rural areas and a minimum of 25 Mbps in urban areas by 2025. Accordingly, an effective coverage to be available to at least 90% of the population by 2025, at a price not more than N390 per 1GB of data. The NCC has also developed a Strategic Vision (Implementation) Plan (SVP) for the years 2021-2025, that leveraged on the provisions of the NDEPS and NNBP, as well as the Strategic Management Plan (SMP) 2020 – 2024. The SVP and SMP were both launched by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami.

NCC Interventions on Youth Empowerment

The World Economic Forum (WEF) projects that about 70% of new value created in the economy over the next decade will be based on digitally enabled platform business models. Therefore, the NCC has thus resolved to pursue vigorously, the comprehensive deployment of broadband infrastructure and attract relevant investments to remain pivotal for the transformation of other sectors of the economy through ICT. Some of the Commission’s initiatives include:

ICT Hubs Support and Engagement.

This Forum brings together key players/actors/youths in the Nigerian tech-ecosystem to deliberate and suggest policy frameworks/strategies that could further develop the sector thereby catalysing improving local content in the ICT/Telecommunication sector.

Annual ICT Innovation Competition/Exhibition.

This programme is aimed at facilitating sustainable Digital Start-ups development through a platform to showcase their digital innovative solutions. The competition offers Tech enthusiasts and other stakeholders with novel ideas and tech solutions, to industry and societal challenges, to showcase their creative innovations. This is also targeted at the youths of the country.

iii. Annual Hackathon.

This programme is designed to challenge Start-Ups and Tech Hubs in Nigeria to produce impactful and sustainable innovative solutions that will address common societal challenges using digital technologies. In 2020, under this programme, the Commission awarded N9 million research grants to three Nigerian start-ups with the most innovative digital solutions for containing pandemics and epidemics in the country in the thematic areas of health, community, productivity, economy and transportation.

The Commission is deploying these solutions in some hospitals and schools. In 2021, the Commission also awarded under the same programme N5 Million research grants to four Nigerian start-ups in the areas of IoT solutions for kidnapping and banditry in Nigeria and Assistive robotics solutions for effective e-waste management.

ICT Park Project

The Commission is building six Technology Parks across the geo-political zones, and it is in the process of completing the first phase of the project in four of the six geopolitical zones namely; Enugu in the South-East; Abeokuta in the South-West; Maiduguri in the North-East; and Kano in the North-West, with a strategic intent of boosting digital skills among young people, promoting innovations, providing jobs for young Nigerians and ultimately supporting the Federal Government Digital Agenda. The ICT Park which is at various levels of completion will deliver a fully functional Tier-4 Digital Industry Complex (DIC) that will involve a commercial hub for ICT capacity building and digital skills, employment creation and entrepreneurial activities, as well as smart city deployment across the country.

National Essay Competition

The Commission also organises a National Essay Competition, targeting all undergraduates in Nigerian Tertiary Institutions (Private & Public).

Digital Awareness Programme (DAP)

The Digital Awareness Programme (DAP) was launched in 2004 as one of the Commission’s special intervention projects aimed at creating ICT awareness among secondary schools in Nigeria. DAP was initiated as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project in response to the digital information knowledge gap observed in the country. The objective of DAP is to encourage the adoption and usage of ICT in public secondary schools across the country.

The facilities provided to secondary schools include desktop computers, tables and chairs, Local Area Network, Printers, Scanners, VSAT equipment, one year bandwidth subscription for high-speed Internet Access and training of selected school personnel. These facilities are complemented with alternative power supply, mostly standby generators and fully built and secured Computer Laboratories with all the necessary accessories. From its inception, this project has been implemented in over 500 secondary schools across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

vii. Advanced Digital Appreciation Programme for Tertiary Institutions (ADAPTI)

To bridge the knowledge skill gap in higher institutions of learning while taking into cognizance both the national and individual gains achieved in the lives of the beneficiary students and institutions under the DAP project, the Commission strategically developed several intervention capacity building programmes such as the Laptop project, E-pad project, Wireless Internet Cloud, E-Health and Virtual Examination Centre.

Conclusion

In conclusion, in recognition of the innovative minds of Nigeria’s huge youth population, the NCC has put in-place various ICT youth empowerment initiatives to aid in creating a digitally skilled workforce that will fit into the Digital Economy Project of Nigeria. Furthermore, the Commission is committed to fostering partnership and collaboration with the Technology Hubs and Start-ups, to accelerate innovations and the creation of a digitally skilled workforce for industrial growth and sustainable development of the nation.

Finally, the critical role of ubiquitous broadband infrastructure cannot be emphasized. Therefore, I call on all relevant stakeholders to, ensure that telecoms infrastructure challenges such right of ways, vandalism, multiple taxation and regulations are addressed for our sustainable development especially youth empowerment using the ICT eco-system.

Thank you for listening.