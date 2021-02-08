By PATRICK OCHOGA, Benin City

The member representing Etsako federal house of representative at the National Assembly, Hon Johnson Oghuma yesterday said the only way to ensure an end to the circle of poverty among members of his constituency is to build capacity and provide empowerment for the people to be self-sufficient.

The two time lawmaker disclosed this in Auchi, Etsako West local government area of Edo state, on the heels of an empowerment program he embarked upon at the weekend saw hundreds of his constituents being empowered with starter parks and other equipment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the items given out includes, 20 mini tractors, distribution of 400 mechanical / welding tools, distribution of School learning materials and the training of 150 women in poultry farming among others.

Oghuma, who is the Chairman, House committee on Environment, said his effort is to consolidate on his previous skill acquisition programmes adding that the current training was designed to provide and equipped the participant with the needed skill in the areas of cassava and rice farming.

“As member of the national assembly and a Christian, my interest is to always put smiles on the faces of my people irrespective of political divide because poverty knows no party. In fact, I received more phone calls from other party members who called to express appreciation”

“The basic idea of doing this often is the only sure way to give back to my people who voted massively for me. Providing empowerment packages and training will go a long way in addressing poverty among our people because in due time the beneficiaries will be self-sufficient to take care of their basic needs.

One of the beneficiaries, Musa Ahmed, thanked the lawmaker for the items and promised that it will be put to better use and urged other lawmakers in the state to emulate the virtues of Oghuma whom he described as ‘‘Mr Performer’.

“This is not the first time members of this constituency are receiving this kind of empowerment from him. We are so happy for this blessing from Hon Oghuma. For the first time we seeing true and selfless representation, we so happy for this”.

Also, in a reaction on behalf of other beneficiaries, Mr Atairu Umoru praised the lawmaker for the programme and said the gesture was a rare opportunity to explore their opportunity in agriculture.

“Oghuma’s gesture to our people was a clear indication of the fact he was elected to serve the very people who voted. We are happy what he has done so far.”