The secretary-general/registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, Dr. Faruk Umar Abubakar, has said political leaders in the country stand to benefit from the administrative acumen of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State if they can compare notes and constantly engage in peer review mechanism to appreciate the high and low lights of their respective governments.

The registrar spoke in Gombe when he visited the state’s commissioner for health, Dr. Habu Dahiru, on the sidelines of the Nigerian midwifery council’s examiners workshop which was held recently in the state capital.

He said the biennial examiners workshop of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria which sought to bring educators up to speed with global best practices could not have come at a more appropriate time when the administration of Governor Inuwa Yahaya was constructing new multi-billion naira hospitals in Kaltungo and Kumo and revitalizing existing health facilities across the state.

“I am also aware that the governor is not developing cold feet towards the welfare of medical practitioners in the state, particularly nurses, this to me is remarkable and as a council we shall continue to work with the Gombe State government towards the training of quality nurses which is why we are here in the first place,” he said.

Dr. Abubakar appealed to government at all levels to always give priority attention to the welfare of caregivers and health facilities as according to him many health service providers, particularly nurses are leaving the country annually in search of greener pastures overseas.

The commissioner for health, Dr. Habu Dahiru, said the modest achievements recorded under the administration of Governor Yahaya in the health sector was in fulfillment of his promises made to the people.