By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

The Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) has tasked well-to-do Nigerians to emulate a former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, by assisting the government to reduce the number of out-of-school children.

The council maintained that Okorocha’s huge investment in education which provided free and qualitative education for indigent children, was helping to solve Nigeria’s problems.

It will be recalled that Okorocha, who is also the Senator representing Imo West, was honoured with the prestigious award of ‘Outstanding Friend of Ibadanland’ by the Olubadan, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji (Aje Oguguniso 1) at the weekend in Ibadan.

The former governor established the Rochas Foundation College at Oke Ado and Toll Gate area, all in Ibadan, where over 6000 indigent children had the opportunity of tuition-free and quality education.

At the event on Saturday at the Liberty Stadium in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, massive crowd turned out to honour the former governor for his magnanimity.

Students of the Rochas Foundation College, thronged the ancient city to welcome the Senator, who is the President of the Rochas Foundation College.

Meanwhile, a former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has lauded Okorocha for investing in free education for indigent Nigerians.

In a felicitation message, the former President observed that congratulated the Senator for the honour done him by Ibadan indigenes for his free education programme.