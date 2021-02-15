By FESTUS OKOROMADU |

Executive secretary of Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr Simbi Wabote, has charged International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in the country to emulate Total Exploration and Production Company (Total E&P) in sponsoring new projects.

He also asked them not to be deterred nor use the delayed passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) as an excuse for failing to make fresh investment in the country’s oil and gas sector.

Engr Wabote gave the charge at the weekend when he received the managing director of Total E&P, Mr Mike Sangster at the Nigerian Content Tower, headquarters of the NCDMB in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Commending Mr Sangster on his emergence as the chairman of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS)- the umbrella body of major oil producers — Engr Wabote said that his appointment was deserving because Total E&P was the only international operating company that had taken Final Investment Decisions and sanctioned major oil and gas projects in recent times in Nigeria despite the delayed PIB.

He however expressed confidence in the determination of the 9th National Assembly to pass the PIB after it had been delayed for over 15 years.

The NCDMB boss who tasked other IOCs to forge ahead with their new projects, hinted that new projects were needed to grow Local Content and create work opportunities for local fabrication and manufacturing yards, many of which have been idle since the conclusion of the Total’s Egina deep water project in 2018.

He also charged Total E&P to lend its full support to the ongoing NLNG Train 7 project, adding that the project held great prospects for the local oil and gas industry and host communities.

According to him, the Egina Project remains “the benchmark of upstream project delivery considering its record-breaking performance in local content practice in the oil and gas industry. The project served as a veritable tool to raise the bar in the development of our in-country capacities and capabilities.”

He added that “the Board is also happy with Total E&P on the implementation of the ‘Adopt a Faculty and the various actions it had taken on the programme.

Wabote also solicited the support of the chairman of the Oil Producers Trade Section towards the conclusion of the categorization of in-country oil and gas capacities and capabilities, covering engineering, fabrication yards, testing facilities and training facilities.

In his remak, Total MD said the company had operated in Nigeria for 60 years and is the only IOC that operates in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

He indicated that the company developed the last three Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) platforms in Nigeria and Egina created new records, one of which is recording 40 million man-hours in-country.

Sangster also reported that the company had made significant progress with the development of the Ikike Oil Field and would record first oil before the end of 2021. He admitted that “it had been difficult developing the project, particularly with the pandemic, but we are making progress and we appreciate the support from the NCDMB.”