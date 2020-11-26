ADVERTISEMENT

By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH

Nigeria’s leading Pharmaceutical group, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, as part of its aims towards encouraging good health and wellness especially amongst women, has for the second-year running sponsored the Lagos Women Run 2020. This is in line with its commitment to encouraging “unlimited wellness” by staying fit and healthy.

The 4th edition of the Lagos Women Run which took place on Saturday, 21st November 2020, had over 10,000 women come out to join the race, and in order to promote safety, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited distributed face masks and other safety materials to ensure compliance with health and safety guidelines against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The race was a 10km all women race which kicked off from the Lagos City Mall, at Tafawa Balewa Square and terminated at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, at Surulere.

In addition to the safety kits distributed to runners, which consists Emzor Sterilink hand sanitizer; Em-Vit-C, Emcap and Paracetamol blister packs; Emzor Vaccines conducted free Hepatitis B screening and vaccination to over 500 women who voluntarily visited the Emzor experience booth.

The race was graced by top officials of the Lagos State Government, including the Lagos State Commissioner for Sports, Mr. Segun Dawodu who presented the elite winners with their cash prizes.

Patience Dalyop, finished the race as the winner after crossing the finish line at 33 minutes 43.73 seconds, Awawu Haruna finished second place at a time of 34 minutes 02.24 seconds while Abiye David finished third place at a time 34 minutes 16.39 seconds.

Speaking at the event, Head of Marketing, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Mr. Kunle Faloye emphasized the brand’s commitment to “unlimited wellness” for every Nigerian.

He also stated the brand’s strategic actions towards ensuring this. According to him, “We are a brand that supports health and wellness and as such this platform is a good fit for our wellness objective. Lagos Women Run has been remarkably effective for 5 years with its emphasis on fitness, health and wellness.”

He went on to say “The turnout is quite encouraging, and I am glad we partnered with the run for another year, we are happy with the participation. At Emzor, we will continue to ensure the availability and affordability of Unlimited Wellness and will continue to partner platforms like the Lagos Women Run.”

Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has an unwavering commitment to providing customers with healthcare products and services of consistently high quality, made readily available at prices which create value for all stakeholders.

As a leading healthcare company in Africa through the provision of world-class products and services, the Pharmaceutical giant envisions a world where Unlimited Wellness is made available to all and affordable by all.