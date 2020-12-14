By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH,

Nigeria’s leading Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has again restated its commitment to the development of female football in Nigeria, as it supports the 2020 Oshoala’s Foundation Football4Girls tourney. The three days tournament was held between Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 to Thursday, 3rd December 2020, at the Agege stadium in Lagos.

Emzor continuous participation as one of the Sponsors of the tournament is in line with its corporate goal and mantra which is to promote health and wellness, encourage female participation in sports, as well as advocate for the fitness of all.

Speaking on Emzor’s role at the final of the competition, the Head of Marketing at Emzor Pharmaceutical, Kunle Faloye, commends Asisat on the initiative, with emphasis on how the tournament ties into the brands vision and wellness promise; he stated that “the platform is very encouraging with the fact that it creates opportunities for aspiring young girls who hope to become professionals. As a brand, the essence of the tournament ties into our wellness mantra and we are happy to have also supported this year’s edition”

Nigerian Female Footballer and Spanish Barcelona Femeni attacker, Asisat Oshoala, who through her foundation, Football4girls, has empowered young female players with the annual football tournament, gets supports from Emzor and other brands to encourage her vision. The Emzor brand ambassador continues to display a commendable level of excellence in her career, having bagged multiple awards and recently got nominated for the 2020 UEFA fans’ Women’s Team of the Year, a nomination that sees her as the only Nigerian female player shortlisted, among the 50-woman listed for the award by UEFA

Asisat Oshoala Foundation is committed to improving the physical, social and intellectual development of the girl-child through education and sports. Since its inception, it has received support and encouragement from individuals and organizations. Emzor Pharmaceutical has been supporting the BBC African female footballer since 2016, and this positions the brand as one of the biggest supporters of sport development in Nigeria on and off the pitch. In addition to this, Emzor Paracetamol has been the official analgesic for the Nigerian football teams for over 5 years.

The footballers, who train with different amateur teams in Mushin, Ikorodu, Agege, and Lagos environs saw this as an opportunity to show their skills in a competitive atmosphere. The Football4girls clinic used to be an opportunity for over 1000 girls to get trained by Barcelona and Super Falcons captain with participation from across Africa, where three outstanding winners will get a cash prize plus an opportunity to study and play abroad, but due to the global pandemic, this year’s activities was limited to a football competition that served the same purpose of empowering female footballers and sports development in

This year’s tournament recorded a good attendance, with interesting displays from all the teams that participated. Ossy Angels finished as Champions of the 2020 edition of the Asisat Oshoala Foundation Football4girls in a 3-goal victory against Victory Queens to win the grand prize. In the third-place match which ended goalless between Phoenix Queens and SGH Queens, the FC Phoenix Queens who came out as winners from penalty shootout. Nigeria.