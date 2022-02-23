Considering the risks of money laundering and terrorism financing, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cautioned the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the eNaira, saying there is a need for close monitoring of the risks embedded in the central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The IMF in its Article IV on Nigeria noted that while there are potential benefits of the eNaira, the fund highlighted the financial integrity risks that could arise from wide accessibility of eNaira, as it stressed the need to fix existing deficiencies in the Anti Money Laundering and Combating Terrorism Financing (AML/CFT) framework which could exacerbate these risks.

“While preventive measures and the planned AML/CFT regulations for eNaira intermediaries are welcome, a money laundering/terrorist financing risk assessment of domestic and cross-border uses of eNaira and the adoption and implementation of the regulation along with putting in place risk-sensitive mitigation measures should be a priority.

The Fund had earlier noted that the “recent introduction of the eNaira promises several potential benefits, including higher financial inclusion, but poses some risks. Staff welcomed the gradual rollout of the CBDC and highlighted the need for vigilance to various risks, including for monetary policy implementation, bank funding, cyber security, operational resilience, and financial integrity and stability, through regular risk assessment and contingency planning.

“The launching of eNaira could bring significant benefits, including higher financial inclusion over time and efficient delivery of social assistance, and close monitoring of risks is recommended. The eNaira offers low-cost and phone-enabled financial transactions outside established channels. This could potentially increase financial inclusion over time in rural areas and help meet the authorities’ ambitious target to increase the share of financially included adults to 95 percent.

IMF also noted that the CBDC is exposed to cyber security risk, unforeseen legal issues and financial integrity risks. “There are cyber security risks associated with the eNaira. Unforeseen legal issues, including for private law aspects of its operations (e.g., the exact nature of legal relationship between the wallet providers and CBDC holders), may subject eNaira to litigation and operational risks”

Noting that the eNaira is expected to lower remittance transfer costs, making it easier for the Nigerian diaspora to remit funds to Nigeria, the Fund had called for exchange rate reforms, “including a unified market-clearing rate, that reduce the gap between official and parallel market exchange rates would enhance the incentives for using eNaira wallets to send remittances.

On the exchange rate, the IMF directors welcomed the removal of the official exchange rate and recommended further measures towards a unified and market-clearing exchange rate to help strengthen Nigeria’s external position, taking advantage of the current favorable conditions.

They noted that exchange rate reforms should be accompanied by macroeconomic policies to contain inflation, structural reforms to improve transparency and governance, and clear communications regarding exchange rate policy.

Directors considered it appropriate to maintain a supportive monetary policy in the near term, with continued vigilance against inflation and balance of payments risks. They encouraged the authorities to stand ready to adjust the monetary stance if inflationary pressures increase. Directors recommended strengthening the monetary operational framework over the medium term—focusing on the primacy of price stability—and scaling back the central bank’s quasi-fiscal operations.