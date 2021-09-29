The African Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR) has described the decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to introduce a digital currency, eNaira, from October 1, 2021 as a welcome development.

The acting director of Operations and Programmes Development of ACJHR, Bridget Akpeh, disclosed the position of the center in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

Bridget noted that the introduction of digital currency will open the door for more inclusive economic participation in the country.

She said, “This decision by the CBN led by its Governor, Godwin Emefiele, is a right decision in this digital age.

“The introduction of e-Naira will no doubt place Nigeria’s economy in its deserved place in the economies of the world.

“It will open up the economy for more inclusion. The benefits therein are enormous and will be glaring for all to see within a short period.

“We, therefore, urge all critical stakeholders to join hands with the CBN to make this innovation work.”