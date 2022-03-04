The Senate has asked the Nigerian Army to vacate a large expanse of land currently being occupied by its Signals Barracks in the Apapa area of Lagos for the rightful owner, Kazuma Shipping Company Limited.

The Senate Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions Committee of the at its sitting on Friday, ruled that the contentious 20.652 hectares of land rightly belonged to the shipping firm based in Lagos.

The chairman of the committee, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, gave the verdict on a petition brought before the panel by the law firm of Messrs Muiz Banire & Associates on behalf of the shipping firm.

A copy of the petition signed by Dr. Muiz Banire (SAN), and dated November 21, 2021, was made available to journalists by the panel.

In the petition, Banire explained that the land was originally owned by the family of the late John Saint-Matthew Daniels, from whom the Kazuma Shipping Company Limited, bought it in 2002.

He alleged that the Nigerian Army encroached on the land despite the fact that it was outside their barracks.

He said the rightful owners of the land commenced series of litigations against the Nigerian Army and got favourable judgments at the High Court, Appeal Court and Supreme Court.

The legal luminary explained that the Supreme Court while delivering judgment in Suit No SC/68/71, had declared that the land, which borders the Nigerian Army Signal Barracks, Apapa, Lagos, belongs to the children of the late John Saint-Matthew Daniels.

Banire said, “After the judgment, officers of the Nigerian Army began to trespass on the land by depriving the original owners, access to the large expanse of land on the pretext that the said land belong to the Nigerian Army.

“Upon a petition to the relevant authorities by our our client’s predecessors and in compliance with the said judgment, the Chief of Army Staff vide reference No. NA/412/A, dated April 3, 2002, directed the Commandant of the Nigerian Army Signal, Arakan Barracks, Apapa, Major General S.E. Asemota, to formally hand over the parcel of land back to our client’s predecessors-in-title.”

Banire further explained that the Daniel’s family formally sold the land to the Kazuma Shipping Company Limited after the handover in 2002.

He said the company spent N400m to sand fill the land after purchase between 2002 and 2009.

He, however, lamented that men of the Nigerian Army, brazenly disregarded the court judgements and invaded the land in 2009 and chased away the workers who were doing the sand filling.

Banire said, “upon several outcry and complaints, the Chief of Army Staff directed through a reference vide No.NA/COAS/G4/67/1 dated August 15, 2011, that the Nigerian Army should again, hand over the parcel of land to our clients predecessor-in-title.

“On November 30, 2011, the Nigerian Army, represented by Brigadier General S.J. Davies, the Commander of 45 Division Engineer, conducted another handover ceremony.”

He further lamented that men of the Nigerian Army did not respect the handover which was directed by its superior officers by erecting perimeter fence around the land with a signpost that it belonged to the Nigerian Army.

He, therefore, implored the Senate to intervene in the matter.

The representative of the Nigerian Army at the session, Lt. Col. M. Biambo, however, told lawmakers that the case was subjudice because a suit insituted by the Army was already pending before a Lagos High Court on the matter.

Members of the panel including Senators Uche Ekwunife, Smart Adeyemi and Sam Egwu rejected the submission of the Nigerian Army.

They insisted that the court of lesser jurisdiction could not upturn a verdict of the apex court of the land.

The chairman of the panel, Senator Akinyelure, therefore, ruled that the Nigerian Army should vacate the land immediately.

He said the report of his panel would be be submitted to the Senate in plenary after which he said the verdict would be communicated to the Nigerian Army authorities at the top.