UNICEF has said world leaders can save $1.4b the obnoxious practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is abolished.

UNICEF’s child protection specialist, Enugu Field Office, Victor Atuchukwu, stated this at a media dialogue organised by UNICEF in collaboration with the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia (BCA).

Atuchukwu who called out stakeholders for spending the sum on treatment of FGM-induced cases said the money could better be utilised when channeled to critical economic areas especially as economies continue to dwindle.

He decried the spate of FGM in the South-East geo-political zone of Nigeria and urged state governments to key into UNICEF’s intervention strategies such as establishment of community-based child protection facilities and consensus building towards FGM abandonment.

His words, “It is worthy of note that all South-East states have domesticated the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act hence the need to build consensus, establish grassroots technical committees with a view to ending FGM”, he stressed.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Accelerating Investment to end FGM in Nigeria’, the Officer in Charge of UNICEF’s Enugu Field Office, Mrs Maureen Zubie-Okolo, said that there remain no proven health benefits of the practice.

Zubie-Okolo, represented by Atuchukwu, said that over four million girls are at risk of genital mutilation even as COVID-19 disruptions could add two million cases of FGM by year 2030.

“ Nigeria accounts for the third highest number of women and girls who have undergone FGM worldwide with an estimated 19.9million survivors and state prevalence ranging from 62 per cent in Imo to less than one per cent in Adamawa and Gombe.

“The prevalence of FGM is highest in the South-East (35 per cent) and South-West (30 per cent), a situation which prompted UNICEF to initiate a community-led movement to eliminate FGM in highly prevalent states of Imo, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Osun and Oyo.

“We need to accelerate efforts especially with families and communities to achieve a safe Nigeria for girls and women who are robbed of their childhoods, health and aspirations by harmful practices such as FGM”.

The director-general of BCA, Anyaso Anyaso called for collective investment of human and other resources in the fight against FGM, so as to enable the female folk to fully utilise their potentials to socio-economic development of society.

Anyaso who was represented by Okezie Nkpa, said an end to FGM would mean an end to its “severe health and psychological consequences”.

In her comment, UNICEF’s Communication Officer, Enugu Field Office, Dr. Ijeoma Onuoha-Ogwe charged journalists to embark on social investments and aggressive sensitization by developing action plans capable of motivating communities against the practice of FGM.

Dr. Onuoha-Ogwe also emphasised on the need for accelerated media awareness on FGM as a way of increasing impact of public sensitisation on FGM.