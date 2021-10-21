Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Nigerians to keep hope alive, saying the country will get over its multifaceted challenges.

Obasanjo who noted that Nigerian forefathers had the same experiences posited that the present generation will overcome their challenges.

He stated this when the coordinator of Christ Apostolic Church Prayer Camp, Ikeji Arakeji, Prophet Sam Olu Alo, visited in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Alo said the courtesy visit to the former president was observed after the morning session of a power packed programme held at the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Isale Ake, Abeokuta with the theme: “The God of Our Fathers”.

Obasanjo, who said that the theme of the programme was timely, eulogised the courage of the fore-fathers of faith that had passed on.

The great faith in God as exhibited by the forefathers, he said, was all that is needed to weather the storm.

Obasanjo said, “Even our fore-fathers had their own problems and challenges but they overcame the challenges.

“We also have our own challenges but I believe that what we are passing through in Nigeria presently, we will overcome in Jesus’ precious name”.

In his remarks, ProphetAlo appreciated Obasanjo for his great efforts at building our great country Nigeria.

He prayed to God to grant good health and long life to the former leader for him to continually offer advice that will help in the development of the country.