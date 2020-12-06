By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Police brutality has struck out three petitions for lack of jurisdiction.

This is as a musician, Nnamdi Obi, has demanded for N10million as compensation for the trauma he suffered following the seizure of his vehicle by the Nigeria Police since February 2016.

Among the petitions struck out were that of a commercial motorcyclist, Burabari Gbole, who asked the commission to enforce the a Court judgement of N10 million compensation.

Gbole had gone to a High court in July 2019 against the Nigeria Police over reckless shooting by operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squard (SARS) in Bori, Khana local government area of the State, which led to the amputation of his right leg.

Another petitioner, Anthony Nnokeiwu’s matter was struck out for lack of jurisdiction since the matter was pending before a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt.

Similarly, Evangelist Victoria Ebi-Agori withdrew her petition from the commission through her lawyer, Barr. Lawrence Oyibu on the grounds that the case was being handled by the National Human Rights Commission in Abuja.

Withdrawing the matter, Oyibu said, “My Lord, my client has been trying to get justice from relevant agencies over the murder of her son. The matter is presently before the National Human Rights Commission, Abuja.

“I believe that we cannot mention this case in two different courts. Therefore my humble application is to withdraw this petition.”

Chairman of the Commission, Justice Chukwunenye Uriri (rtd) after getting a ‘no objection from counsels to the Commission and the Commissioner of Police said, “The matter is hereby struck off for want of jurisdiction.”

Meanwhile, a businessman, Nnamdi Obi told the panel how the police allegedly impounded his commercial bus after it was involved in an accident in February 2016.

Obi said he was called by his driver that the bus was involved in an accident along Igbp-Etche Road, but that on getting to the scene he saw a bus painted with Rivers State colour but did not find his vehicle.

Upon inquiry he said witnesses told him that policemen from the Elimgbu police station towed the bus, only to be harassed by the operatives when he got to the station, even as he demanding N10million compensation for what the trauma he has gone through.

He said: “The last time I went to that police station I didn’t see my car again. What I want from the judiciary (panel) is justice and they should help me and get my bus back. I also want compensation of N10million for all the trauma I have gone through.

“Since that time it is only God that knows how we have been managing because the source of my income was terminated by the police,” he stated with an emotion laden voice.”