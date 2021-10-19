Endeavor Nigeria, the leading community of high-impact entrepreneurs in Nigeria, is set to hold its 3rd annual scaleup entrepreneurship summit, Catalysing Conversations 2021.

The virtual event tagged “The Multiplier Effect” will hold Thursday, 21 October, 2021.

According to the organizers, the event is aimed at driving a culture of entrepreneurial leadership and inspiring a generation of high-impact entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP by Joy Mabia,

Endeavor Nigeria Senior Associate, Marketing and Communications said

Catalysing Conversations 2021 hopes to catalyse the powerful multiplier effects that shift economies from the ground up.

“The aim is to spread the mission of high-impact entrepreneurship, illustrating why entrepreneurs that Think Big, Scale Up and Pay-It-Forward are critical for long-term economic transformation.

“Catalysing Conversations 2021 will bring together some of the boldest and most exciting entrepreneurs from Europe, South America, Asia and Africa to discuss and expand on a wide range of topics that are critical to boosting socio-economic transformation in Nigeria and other emerging markets.”

Mabia further said the packed agenda will feature a mix of moderated fireside chats and TED-style talks by speakers from diverse backgrounds.

“The conversations will focus on themes of innovation, high-growth company dynamics, high-impact entrepreneurship, the journey from startup to unicorn, financial freedom, and the transformational power of technology.”

Speaking about the event, Tosin Faniro-Dada, Managing Director and CEO of Endeavor Nigeria said, “High impact entrepreneurs play an important role in job creation and economic transformation and we are committed to driving the entrepreneurship movement that can power the development we need.

“At Catalysing Conversations 2021, we have put together an immersive digital experience that will amplify important messages, facilitate engaging discussions and provide networking opportunities for guests. We look forward to a great event that will catalyse further innovation and enterprise across Africa.”

Confirmed speakers include Ife Oyedele – co-founder, Kobo360, Tito Ovia, co-founder and Head of Public Sector Growth, Helium Health, Ife Orioke – Chief Commercial Officer, Flutterwave, Adolfo Babatz Torres – CEO and co-founder, Clip, Babs Ogundeyi – CEO and Founder, KudaBank, Gaurav Biswas – Founder and CEO, TruKKer, Tosin Eniolorunda – Founder and CEO, TeamApt, Pedro Conrade – CEO and co-founder, Banca Neon, Odun Eweniyi – Chief Operating Officer and co-founder, PiggyVest, Yanmo Omorogbe, co-founder and COO, Bamboo, Tomi Majekodunmi – CEO and co-founder, Bankly, and many others. Atedo N.A Peterside, CON, Chairman of Endeavor Nigeria, will deliver the closing remarks at the event.

Attendees at this year’s event will include entrepreneurs, ecosystem builders, C-Suite executives, investors, policymakers, tech ecosystem enthusiasts, journalists, Nigerians in diaspora and general participants from Nigeria and across the world. In addition to the inspirational learning experience at the summit, there will be virtual networking opportunities between attendees to foster partnerships and cross-market collaborations.

Catalysing Conversations 2021 is sponsored by Chapel Hill Denham, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc and VFD Group.

The event is free to attend and interested participants can find out more information or register to attend at www.endeavornigeria.events