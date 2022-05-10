In 2021, indigenous airline operators complained about losing $60million to bird strike, which they said affected safety and incured loss to their business and the nation’s economy.

The incessant bird strike attacks have, however, raised concerns in the industry, as stakeholders decried the yearly loss incurred to the menace, thereby, calling for more government support to end the menace.

For instance, the vice-president, Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), Allen Onyema, said Air Peace alone in 2021 suffered 14 bird strikes, which affected its engines, while so far in 2022, the airline suffered four bird strike incidents.

He said, “The issue of bird strike has been very worrisome and this affects safety, too. Air Peace alone had 14 bird strikes last year and so far this year, we have had four bird strikes. The airlines are not the ones who are supposed to be chasing wildlife. To replace just one engine, it causes us millions of dollars.

“For an airline to have 14 bird strikes in 10 months, it is enough to take that airline out of business. In total, the indigenous airlines lost about $60 million to bird strike incidents in 2021 alone, while to delayed and cancelled flights, we lost over N60 billion in the past year. Though the government is trying, the government can do more for us. Or else, the airlines will close shop.”

However, as advised by the airline operators and in other for the menace not to affect flight operation in Nigeria, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), deployed wildlife management equipment to aerodromes nationwide to fight perennial bird strikes and end losses incurred to airlines’ operations in the country.

The new equipment, based on the recommendation of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), aimed to enhance flight safety for both local and international operators.

According to the managing director of FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, the new equipment was one of the best around the world, as the Authority procured them on the recommendation of ICAO, saying deployment would usher in an era of safe flight operations, as incidents relating to bird strikes will now be a thing of the past in the country.

Moreover, the Muritala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), received certificate of accreditation of Airports Council International Health accreditation programme for safe airport environment.

The certificate which was presented to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), and reviewed by the Airports Council International (ACI), showed that providing a safe airport environment is the topmost priority of the present administration.

The certification was in line with the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and ICAO Council Aviation Restart Task Force recommendations along with industry best practices.

According to FAAN, the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, was the 3rd to be accredited in Nigeria under the programme, after the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) and the Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA) respectively.

The ACI, it was learnt, was to ensure the safety and security of all travelers and Airport users at the nation’s international airports It stated, “This follows efforts by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), led by the managing director, Hamisu Yadudu, and the management team to ensure the safety and security of all travelers and Airport users.

“FAAN recently beefed up safety protocols at all Airports, following Covid-19, and a monitoring team was set up for each Airport to drive total compliance in accordance with the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation Programme, which is designed to reassure the travelling public of the safe precautions being taken to reduce any risks to their health as well as maintaining secure Airport Facilities.”

However, in furtherance of its mandate, FAAN also trained 121 aviation security officers in mandatory six weeks Security Training Programme 123 Basic Course, on both intellectual and physical training.

The training of the security officers were drawn from Abuja, Maiduguri, Yola, Jos, Gombe, Dutse and Sokoto. While others that came from Zaria, Kaduna, Kebbi, Makurdi and Katsina airports were taken on the overview of legislation, access control, people and vehicle, airport emergency (Basic fire prevention).

Others were screening procedures, x-ray image interpretation, effective communication, protection of parked aircraft, cargo and mail security and first aid training in accordance with the requirements of the National Civil Aviation Security Training Programme (NCASTP), the trainees all attained the 70 per cent pass mark before graduating.

However, speaking on the deployment of wildlife management equipment to aerodromes nationwide due to perennial bird strikes and losses to airlines’ operations in the country, an aviation expert, Olu Ayela, said the FAAN management should be applauded, saying key flight path for all the aircraft have become very safe.

According to him, bird strike was a serious concern to airline operators because birds have found the nation’s airports as habitable location.

He said, “there are other significant achievements that are difficult to be overlooked by any regular user of the Lagos airports. One of them is the menacing presence of a large colony of birds that have found the airport as habitable location. That is no mean feat because bird strike was almost synonymous with the Lagos airports and it was of serious concern to airline operators. Deploying a scientific management approach, the birds were eventually dislodged and the key flight path for all the aircraft have become a very safe runway.”

He, however, applauded the current managing director of FAAN for introducing technology to solve challenges faced by operators and stakeholders in the aviation sector

According to him, “The plans of Captain Yadudu for the airport also includes the latest in technology, without which the airport will not only stress passengers, but lose operations time and most importantly money and profitability, the anticipated technology to be deployed are the critical ones especially those needed for the check-in counters, and fiber optic technology to speed up communication. Captain Yadudu’s ambition for FAAN is large size and with his determination, the Authority is poised for greater achievements ahead.”

“The competence of Captain Yadudu goes beyond aviation matters. His understanding of how to manage men, utilize materials and be prudent in finances is outstanding. Revenue generation has not only improved enormously but financial control systems are in the right places to guarantee that leakages are minimized if not totally eradicated in the running of airport operations. These feats have been recognised by the Airport Council International Aviation Service Quality which confirmed that what has transpired in FAAN between 2019 when the Authority signed on to the programme is a record of immense progress in general facilitation as recorded in the survey conducted by ACI ASQ.”

“He upgraded the FAAN Training School at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos to meet internationally acceptable standard; a certification was awareded that has made the school one of the ICAO accredited Aviation Security Training Centre. It was inaugurated by the international aviation body in 2019. In recognition of its contribution to aviation sector for the sub-region, ICAO has designated it to cater for aviation institutions in West and Central Africa.”

Another aviation expert, Segun Arowoduye, said Yadudu has put his diverse knowledge into improving safety at Nigeria airports.

According to him, aviation stakeholders unanimously agreed he has done well in strengthening the existing security at airports amid new and emerging security threats to airport operations.

He said, “under his watch, all the country’s international airports have Emergency Operation Centres (EOC) to respond swiftly to emergencies. For instance, he personally inaugurated the EOC at the Kaduna International Airport some months ago with the plan to replicate the same in other airports.”