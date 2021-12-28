T he event that took place on November 28, 2021, where a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lagos State, Sylvester Oromoni died after allegedly suffering from a violent beat-up by school bullies, has resuscitated calls for strict measures to combat the ugly trend.

Bullying, especially in boarding secondary schools, is becoming a serious issue, with far-reaching consequences for both the students, their families, peers and the community around them.

In most Nigerian boarding secondary schools, bullying is spreading wide but not much has been done to stem it. Nigerian citizens are however, harping on the tragic case of Oromoni to call for action.

Nigerians I spoke to, called for the end to bullying by ensuring that thorough policies are in place to checkmate and punish students who engage in such acts.

In a chat with a parent, Titus Ugba, he stressed the need for parents to be more open to their children, so that they can always confide in them whenever they have issues in their respective schools.

“Students who are being bullied should speak, and that is where, as a parent your kids should be able to talk to you, because if one is going through a situation, and know that he has somebody to look up to, he should be able to talk to them and say this is what is happening to me,” he said.

Also speaking, a staff of Stratevium Education Services (Education Technology Consultant) in Abuja, Mr Isaac Moji, urged all school board employees to report serious student incidents, such as bullying, to the management, while urging principals to always investigate all reported incidents of bullying in order to curtail it at premature level.

“In more serious cases, the principal has the right to expel students who partake in bullying others from school. And if the student was previously suspended for bullying and continues to present an unacceptable risk to the safety of another person, he can be totally dismissed from the school.

“Also, board employees who work directly with students must respond to all inappropriate or disrespectful behaviour that has a negative impact on the school climate, including bullying,” he added.

He further enjoined schools to have a process for students to safely report bullying in a way that will minimise the possibility of reprisal. “If staff become aware that one’s child is being bullied, they can do well by identifying strategies that will help resolve the problem,” he said.