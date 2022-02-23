Precisely a week into the month of February, 19-month old Obinna Udeze who was full of life was taken to his kindergarten by his mother in Delta state. Packed with his lunch box filled with biscuits, yoghurt and water, his mother dropped him off at the school where he was barely two weeks old. As mother and son waved goodbye to one another, unbeknownst to them, it was going to be their last farewell.

Before the close of day, it was reported that Obinna’s teacher allegedly flogged him 31 strokes of the cane in an attempt to discipline him. While one continues to wonder what the offence of a 19-month-old could be to be flogged that much, it is absurd and a complete act of wickedness for anyone with their right senses to use the cane on such a tender child.

After battling at the hospital where the little boy was rushed to as a result of the beating, a week later, little Obinna breathed his last breath at the Federal Medical Centre. He was referred there from a private hospital where he was first treated. The unfortunate incident has understandably elicited uproar and condemnation across the country. It has also led to the shutting down of the school and prosecution of the teacher involved.

However, Obinna’s case is not the first and from all indications, neither will it be the last. There have been similar cases of corporal punishments in Nigerian schools over the years, which have invariably led to the deaths of school pupils. In June 2021, authorities of Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State shut down a school, El-Salam Success Academy in Unguwar Kwaciri, after a female teacher was accused of beating a nursery pupil Surajo Isa to death.

ADVERTISEMENT

More recently, Chidimma Ukachukwu, a 12-year-old female student of a secondary school located in Awka, Abia State was allegedly flogged to death by her teacher for failure to do her assignment. According to reports where the disastrous incident took place, the 12 year old girl fainted after being flogged severally. When it was observed that, after receiving the strokes of the whip, she couldn’t get up, the school authority immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced death.

Last month, anger, confusion and blame game trailed the death of Izuchukwu Onwualu, an 11-year-old Junior Secondary School (JSS) student of St. Valerian Secondary School, Onitsha, Anambra State. He allegedly died after being flogged by a female basic science teacher in the school. Reports had it that, while he was flogged, in the process of resisting the cane, he allegedly hit his head against the wall. He later developed complicated health conditions that same evening. He was rushed to four different hospitals before he was pronounced dead in a private hospital in Onitsha around 4a.m the following day.

These are just a few cases of corporal punishment that have led to fatalities in our schools. In Nigeria, there is a long history of violence against school children. Young pupils have been maimed, sometimes incapacitated by their teachers who, in the process of teaching, resort to corporal discipline. In the four to five decades after independence, Nigerian students are all too familiar with the pain that comes from the whip of a cane.

Some of the reasons given for such punishments are, students are only properly disciplined with a whip or cane. It is common to find teachers and even parents condoning such treatments by making statement like, “the fear of the whip or the cane is the beginning of wisdom of many a student.” However, various research and studies have proven that such punishment do little to effectively discipline a child. Rather, it causes psychological and physical effects. Unless corporal punishment is completely prohibited in public and private schools, youths may grow with psychological and physical scars that can result in a vicious cycle of violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the Nigerian Child Rights Act of 2013 and the United Nations’ Convention on the Rights of the Child (1989), which Nigeria is a signatory to, forbids all forms of physical abuse and violence against every Nigerian child in every location across the country and under any guise. A total of 29 states has domesticated the Child Right Acts in their respective domain, with only seven states – Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Kebbi, Yobe, Kano and Zamfara States – remaining, according to the United Nations Children Education Fund. Thus enacting a no-corporal punishment in all the schools in their states, will go a long way towards ensuring that corporal punishment is brought to an end.

Also, relevant agencies need to ensure tight regulation, qualifications as well as emotional intelligence of teachers to prevent future occurrences. The indiscriminate hiring of teachers by private schools, most especially, needs to be looked into towards ensuring that only qualified people with teacher training qualifications and emotional stability are employed. In States where the law has been enacted, they need to ensure strict enforcement and full compliance from schools as well as punishment of violators to serve as deterrent.

It is quite unfortunate that while other countries are investing in all sorts of bionic computer age skills for their children to have a competitive edge in a fast-moving computerized and digital world, we are still practicing an outdated culture that condones hitting children with canes and ”koboko” (horsewhip) in the name of discipline. Corporal punishment in all schools across the country private or public needs to be banned. There are other subtle and effective ways children can be disciplined in school.

Some internationally recognized ways teachers can discipline students includes, teaching children ‘right from wrong’ with kindness, calm words and actions. Also, setting limits and consequences ensures that students understand that there are certain boundaries they should not cross. Others are making sure punishments and rewards are clear, fairness, increasing parental involvement among others. For it is a fact the world over that a disciplined classroom is essential for learners and teachers to succeed.

One’s heart goes out to the families of Obinna, Surajo, Chidimma Izuchukwu, and every other family that has witnessed their child being a victim of corporal punishment in schools. The lives of these children have been cut short by those who have been entrusted with their safety. Sadly, their dreams and aspirations will never materialize now that they are no more with us. Their deaths however could have been avoided if only the teachers applied caution and professionalism. Schools are supposed to be safe environments for children to learn and become useful to their families and society. Not an environment that is fraught with both internal (corporal punishments by teachers) and external dangers (kidnappers) that we are currently witnessing across the country.