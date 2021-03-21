By Dame Julie Okah Donli |

Child abuse is one scourge that is still eating deep into the fibre of the society and for me, whether in active public service or not, the passion to fight and defeat this scourge remains ever strong. Child abuse or child maltreatment is any intentional physical, domestic, sexual, psychological and mental maltreatment of any human being below the age of eighteen. Child abuse knows no colour or race or religion, it cuts across different spheres of the country.

The upper class who employ the services of underage children as house helps are guilty, so also is the middle class who serve as the agents that bridge the gap between the upper class and the lower class. The lower class are also guilty because as parents, they fail in their responsibilities to their children which explains why they are ever ready to send out their kids to the streets to hawk and to serve as domestic servants.

So much has been achieved in tackling the menace of child abuse in the country but unfortunately, the storm still rages on. Littered through almost all the streets and major roads in Nigeria are children who have no choice but to leave their innocence behind and beg for their daily bread because their parents have more children than they can afford to cater for. As if it is not just enough to go out there under the sun or rain to fend for yourself at such a very tender age, some of these children have masters who take away all the proceeds of the day from them in exchange for dilapidated shelters and all sorts of poor living conditions.

The issue of child labour is one fundamental aspect of child abuse in Nigeria. Research has shown that 7 out of 10 homes have at some points in their existence employed the services of child domestic help. Most people have this impression that because the child in their custody is the son or daughter of a relation, it cannot be interpreted as child abuse. But like I would always say, when you in any way subject even your own biological child(ren) to any sort of dehumanizing condition, it is child abuse. The fact that you are the biological parent of the child doesn’t make it less of an offence.

In recent times, the menace of child abuse has experienced a dramatic shift in its mode of operation. People are no longer satisfied with turning innocent children into domestic slaves, they have degenerated into using them as sex slaves and even porn stars. The most saddening part of this is that in many cases, paedophiles are people who often share blood ties with their victims. You see fathers, mothers, uncles, aunties, nephews, cousins, drivers, etc who ought to serve as knights in shining amour to protect their ward turn to the beast that defile these innocent ones. By this unholy and highly condemnable act, children are exposed to all sorts of health challenges as well as mental and psychological disorders. My heart broke into a million pieces when I read the story of a few months old who had to undergo a corrective surgery on her vagina because she was raped by a man old enough to be her father.

Another worrisome trend in Nigeria is child trafficking with all its attendant consequences. In this situation, young boys and girls below the ages of 18 are trafficked out of the country to strange lands exposing them to all sorts of harm and danger on the road. Most of these children often travel unaccompanied and are exposed to all sorts of harsh weather conditions on the road, pneumonia, cholera, malnutrition and some are sexually molested and left to die of starvation and diseases when the journey gets tough. The implication of this is that the country continues to lose some of its brightest minds and future leaders.

There are several implications of child abuse and these implications form the basis of some of the moral and security challenges we are confronted with in Nigeria today. When we have children who have been physically, emotionally, psychologically and mentally battered, they grow into suicidal, depressed and unproductive adults who constitute a nuisance to themselves and the society. Today, we have children all over the street who demand for alms for adults in the most embarrassing manner. Some of these children end up in the wrong company and they are converted into pick pockets, suicide bombers, drug addicts, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

A nation which takes for granted the wellbeing of children and youth is actually setting itself up for failure and this is the reason why we must not relent in tackling this menace.

As we all know, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons is the government agency saddled with the responsibility of tackling the scourge of human trafficking and other related offences in Nigeria. For me, the fight has not stopped after my time as the director general of NAPTIP, I shall continue to synergise with relevant authorities to fight this scourge and with my wealth of knowledge and experience, this war shall be won.