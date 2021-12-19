The winner of 2021 Endometriosis Support Group Nigeria (ESGN), Essay Competition, Amao Naomi Itunu, has lamented the devastating effects of Endometriosis on women and children, calling on scientists to intensifying efforts to enhance the early diagnosis, treatment and prevention of ailment which is an abnormal growth of endometrial cells in a location outside the uterus.

The 16 years old Itunu who made this call, during the award presentation ceremony of the 2021 Endometriosis Support Group Nigeria (ESGN), Essay Competition, said it took less than a year for scientists to come up with vaccines for COVID-19, adding that endometriosis, has been affecting women and young girls since 1920s without a cure.

Itunu who emerged winner of this year’s competition with the theme: “Challenges Of Living With Endometriosis,” decried the painful periods, pelvic pain and cramping which may begin before and extend several days into a menstrual period, infertility, excessive bleeding, constipation etc, that women living with the condition had to deal with. Despite these painful symptoms, there is no cure for endometriosis, she said, while urging scientists to come up with a cure as soon as possible.

“All I want is for them to dedicate more time to finding a cure for endometriosis. The government can step-in by organising a programme annually, as an effort to create awareness on endometriosis, she added.

As for Itunu, she said, “If I have my way, I will establish a foundation for people living with endometriosis. The foundation will have a total healthcare package, like routine check-up for diagnosis and treatment. This will help them, because not everyone living with the condition is able to access and afford the healthcare services for the condition. For the meantime, I advise those living with the condition not to give up because endometriosis is not the end of the world.”

The coordinator of ESGN, Mrs. Tola Ajayi, however applauded the winners of this year’s competition, while urging them to keep speaking about endometriosis.

She said, “Don’t let it end here, take it upon yourself to educate other girls in your school and in the church/mosque on endometriosis. I also call on stakeholders and all Nigerians to come on board to create awareness on endometriosis.”

The winners of this year’s competition are Amao Naomi Itunu from Dabitos Academy (winner), Ikegwuonu Rita Chinemerem from Holy Child College (1st runner up) and Evbota Ehimemen Eunice from Dabitos Academy (2nd runner up).