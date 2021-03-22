ADVERTISEMENT

By Royal Ibeh,

The wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has called for more awareness, advocacy and improved care for women living with Endometriosis.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu, who made this call at the “Sisters’ Converge: An Endometriosis Conversation”, organised by the Endometriosis Support Group Nigeria (ESGN), said Endometriosis is a progressive, chronic condition that affects the overall health, as well as the fertility of sufferers.

Despite the disturbing observation, the first lady said little knowledge and understanding is being shared about the condition, adding that the need for women to make informed decision in the management of their health and that of their family is paramount.

“Endometriosis can be hard for people to understand the physical and mental pain it causes to sufferers. We need to encourage our women to always speak up in any of their health conditions and I implore our health institutions to create a support network for those living with the condition,” she added.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Nike Osa, however appluaded the ESGN, led by its founder, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi for raising awareness of the condition in Nigeria and providing the needed support for women living with the condition, while calling on other NGOs, corporate organisations and health institutions to create more awareness and improve healthcare services for sufferers.

The founder, ESGN, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, said Endometriosis is an incurable disease that is affecting about 176 million women and girls of reproductive age group globally.

The primary symptom of Endometriosis, according to Ajayi is pelvic pain, often associated with menstrual period that is far worse than usual. “Other symptoms are excessive bleeding and infertility. Some women cough blood which is often time mistaken as tuberculosis and those that bleed from the navel are labeled as witches.

“From the foregoing, we can see the importance why we need to continue to talk and raise awareness on Endometriosis and we can gain a lot if we continue to do this. When we create awareness, we breakdown myths and misconception, misinformation and reduce stigma. Awareness would also help us to reduce time to diagnosis and subsequently reduce complications,” Ajayi added.

While Endometriosis affects all aspects of life of the sufferers, the former minister of health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, urged women to seek for second opinion when in doubt because no doctor knows it all.

Adewole said doctors need to be honest with their clients by telling them the truth that Endometriosis that do not have cure, but can be managed with the help of drugs and surgery.

He said, “If you are a sufferer, it is not the end of your life, you can live a better life. Doctors can reduce pain, improve the quality of life and restore fertility and these are available in quiet a number of centres in Nigeria. I would advise that you visit doctors who are interested and capable and when in doubt, please seek for a second opinion.”

Meanwhile, women living with Endometriosis, while sharing their experiences at the conference, said the condition affects all aspects of their lives as they listed infertility, cramps, severe pain, out of job, frequent surgeries and stigmatisation as some of the hurdles they had to endure, due to the condition.

For instance, Mrs Kafayat Tolani said she had scars around the pelvic region, which was the major cause of the excruciating pains and cramps, she felt during her menstrual period.

How has it affected her life? she said, “I had stage 3 Endometriosis which was the major cause of my inability to conceive.I had up to three surgeries and shortly after the last surgery, I was able to conceive.”

As for Kambai Leah, “It is not been easy for me. The fact that I am seeing my menstruation every month is depressing. I may be out of work for more than a week due to the menstrual pain. I pray and hope that there is a cure, so we can be free from this condition.”