The National leadership of All Progressive Congress (APC) National Youth Vanguard, has called on the APC national leaders, stakeholders, state leaders, women and youths to endorse former governor of Nasarawa state, Sen. Tanko Al-Makura as National Chairman of APC.

In a statement jointly signed by Ikechukwu Obinna, National President and Tijani Ali Danjuma, National Secretary of the organisation, and forwarded to journalists after its 64th National Executive Committee meeting, they pledge to purchase the national chairmanship form for the former governor.

The APC youth vanguard explained that the APC has come a go way from its inception in February 2013, that it is well known in the annals of Nigerian political history that strong opposition political parties in the country, Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), All Nigeria Peoples Party(ANPP) and a faction of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) merged and formed what is today known as the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The list of chairman from inception are as follows, Chief Bisi Akande interim chairman (ACN), Chief John Odigie Oyegun: 1st elected national chairman (ANPP), Comrade Adams Oshiomole; 2nd elected National Chairman (ACN), and Alhaji Mai Mala Buni; National Caretaker Chairman (ANPP).

“It is also a well-known fact that there was a gentleman’s Agreement at the formation of All Progressives Congress that there will be a rotation of the National Chairmanship amongst the merging Political Parties.

“It is on this Premise that we the APC Youth Vanguard present to the world Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura a patriot who was the only Governor elected on the Platform of CPC after wrestling power from an incumbent governor in 2011 in Nassarawa state, fighting off impeachment and been crowned the Architect of Modern Nassarawa state,” group stated.

They further stated that he did exceptionally well as governor for 8 years and created Investors friendly environment to attract development to the state.

“Through good governance Senator Al-Makura won over the heart of the opposition Parties in the state

Senator Al-Makura has shown capacity in different areas and has played a key role in the success of APC in winning elections.

“For instance, Sen. Al-Makura chaired the committee on Ekiti State Governorship Party Primary that wrestled power from the ruling PDP, has been involved in negotiating peace in the Party etc.

“Now that the agitation to produce the next National Chairman has begun and all six geopolitical zones are interested it is imperative that the APC reminds itself of the Gentleman’s agreement that brought them together as one big family and to honor the arrangement of internal party democracy to carry along its members.

“When APC came into power in 2015 its first national chairman and former Governor of Edo State, John Odigie Oyegun was of the ANPP Bloc. The second National Chairman also former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomole was of the ACN. The present National interim Chairman/National Convention Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni was in the tent of ANPP before the birth of APC,” they stated.

The youth vanguard also said that to ensure justice and fairness, CPC that has not enjoyed the slot of the National Chairmanship should be given the opportunity as the National Convention approaches to balance the political equation of the gentleman’s agreement.

“Nassarawa was the only Political collateral that CPC had that qualified it for the round table talks with other strong opposition parties and Sen. Al-Makura who lifted the party flag high was the political commodity for the bargain.

“It is therefore a precise disposition to say that the distinguished Senator HE Tanko Al-makura is best fitted for the National Chairmanship position of APC.

“We the members of APC Youth Vanguard has endorsed the candidature of Distinguished Senator Umaru Tanko AL-makura for the APC Chairmanship Election and has concluded plans to go on a Nationwide sensitization tour of the 36 states and the FCT from the 1st of April 2021 until we conclude,” they said.