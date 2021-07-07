Abia State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality, Extra Judicial Killings and other Related Matters has recommended the payment of N522 million as compensation to victims of police brutality and other human rights abuses in the state.

The panel’s chairman and a former chief judge of the state, Justice Sunday Imo (Rtd), said this while handing over the report of the panel to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu at Government House, Umuahia.

He sadi the panel, which was set up by Ikpeazu in October 2020 on the heels of the protest received 86 cases and petitions, adding that 46 went through full hearing while the remaining were either dismissed or struck out.

The retired jurist, who also said the governor had charged the panel to handle complaints against the police from 2015 through the EndSARS protest, added that the report was contained in five different volumes.

According to him, volume one contains the main report, two, the petitions, three, the records and proceedings, four, the findings and recommendations, and five, the last, the case files and exhibits among others.

Receiving the report, Ikpeazu, represented by the secretary to the state government, Chief Chris Ezem, said the government would study it clinically with a view to implementing the recommendations.