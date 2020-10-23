By Our Correspondent

Nigeria, West Africa number one Senior crown leader and number three Worldwide of BF Suma professional network marketing who engaged principally in wealth creation through sale of assorted pharmaceuticals, Mr. Ajisefinni Idowu Ibukun has appealed to Nigerian youths to sheath their swords of anger visited through the destruction and looting of properties in Lagos and other parts of the country.

Mr. Ajisefinni has commiserated with Nigerians over the death of young protesters as well as the Nigerian Police and all those who lost their lives and further noted with dismay that violence cannot bring meaningful development to the country as it would rather occasion endless loss of jobs and cause further animosity among us as a Country.

While appreciating Nigerian youths for a peaceful demonstration before the hoodlums take over, he further adviced all BF Suma members as well as Nigerians to be calm and stay safe and further expressed optimism that like Covid 19, the Nigerian #EndSars uprising will also calm soon.

He appealed to the Nigerian Government to come to the demands of the youths in other to avoid further rancor in the country.