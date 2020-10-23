By Adegwu John, Abuja

Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido has charged traditional rulers in the council to sue for peace in their communities amidst EndSARS protest.

Candido who gave the charge during a security meeting converged at the AMAC Secretariat with the councilors, district and village heads said the meeting was necessary to complement the efforts of Federal Government and FCT Administration in their bide to pacify peace as the EndSARS protest is being hijacked by hoodlums.

He stated that AMAC being the seat of Federal Government and centre of business activities in the Federal Capital Territory, was worst hit by violence protest and emphasised on the need for traditional rulers to educate citizens residing in their various communities to ensue for peace and dialogue as the way forward to achieve their goals of protest.

“The area council has shown genuine concerns for the protest but the government will not support the killing of its citizens and destruction of properties, as traditional leaders, the welfare of the people in your communities must be paramount to you, therefore i call you to address the young ones in your communities not to be deceived and pray for the peace of the nation”, he said.

He also called on religious leaders and tribal chiefs within the council to preach peace among their congregations on the need to embrace peace.

Speaking on behalf of the village heads, Etsu of Jikwoyi, Rev. Jetta Bawa expressed appreciation for the convergence of the security meeting and pleaded support to educate residents of his community and bring them on the table of understanding on the need for peace and tranquility.