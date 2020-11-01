Events of the past three weeks across have been revealing. From a hitherto peaceful protest for the scrapping of the police unit, Special Anti-robbery Response Squad (SARS) to a violent outburst by hoodlums who took turns to loot and destroy public and private properties, the polity was shaken by the sheer magnitude of its restive youths.

Unarguably, the events are a vivid manifestation of decades of poor governance at all levels.

For a country with a history of denying its astronomic youth population proper education and adequate job opportunities, the doomsday, as repeatedly predicted by many, was not so far away after all.

And so with an economic recession, preceding the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with universities strikes, it was not surprising, for many, that a call for protest against the now defunct SARS which has been a major focus of police brutality would catch on so easily among the youths who have borne the brunt of police misdemeanor for years.

However, while some argue that the #EndSARS protest was symbolic of the disenchantment with the system by Nigerian youths, it was unfortunately hijacked by hoodlums and miscreants who went amok.

As we begin to count our losses, one thing is clear, there has been a disconnect between the government and the people for many years. Although this situation is collective, it would seem like the impact of governance which ought to be felt at the state and local government levels are missing.

So it was not surprising that when the backlash from the #EndSARS protest happened as seen during the looting of the warehouses, the impact was felt more in the states.

Jolted by the violence and looting, most state governors have hurriedly initiated fresh youth empowerment schemes. In addition, theNational Economic Council (NEC) set up a committee to engage youths, representatives of civil society organisations (CSO), religious and traditional leaders, on employment and social safety net programmes.

Members of the committee, to be chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, are Governors, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Prof. Babagana Zulum (Borno), Mr. Muhammed Bello (Niger), Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) (Ondo), Chief Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta).

The committee, which is to commence work immediately, will develop a comprehensive framework and coordinate joint actions and steps to be taken by both the federal and state governments to examine the fundamental issues underlining the #EndSARS protests and arrive at effective solutions, including how to enhance national security.

It will develop a framework to engage with security agencies that will devolve more control to governors who are the chief security officers of their states.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, in a communiqué after the emergency NEC meeting, said the resolutions reached by the council were to find out the deeper reasons behind the #EndSARS protests and the fallout and how they should be addressed by both the federal and state governments.

The communiqué also said NEC commiserated and condoled with all those injured, suffered the death of a loved one or lost property since the hijacking of the #EndSARS demonstrations by criminals and hoodlums.

As much as we applaud these actions, we caution that it should be treated with all the seriousness, dedication and expertise needed to assuage the army of youths especially in these times when it seems that distrust for government is at an all time high.

We also hope that these activities will be prompt, actionable and evidential. As destructive as the past few weeks have been for the economy and safety of all, we expect that the governors will spring into action to ensure that employment schemes that will engage youths and inspire hope for the future will be made available.

In all, this situation presents an opportunity to change the approach to governance and actually put the people at the center of government policies and actions.

No sane clime would want to have the disastrous events of the past couple of weeks repeat itself. The need for a new kind of governance should spring from what we just experienced and the time for that paradigm shift is now. The clock is already ticking.