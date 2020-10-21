The situation disrupted human and vehicular movements as vehicles were turned back by the security operatives, while people resorted to trekking long distances.

Some traders and consumers who had gone to market earlier to purchase their goods were seen carrying them on their heads.

Business activities were also grounded as shops did not open. Some of the business centres that opened earlier in the morning quickly shut down for fear of being attacked.

Commercial banks and other offices also did not open, as bank customers were stranded at the gates.

The patrol teams of the Nigerian Army and the police were also moving around the city with their vehicles amid the blare of siren.

Mrs Janet Kalu, a fruits vendor, said the situation was regrettable and urged the state government to intervene quickly.

“This morning, I trekked all the way from Uchenna with this heavy bag of oranges on my head and I’m going to Kaduna Street.

“The police have blocked everywhere, no buses and no Keke on the road. This is not funny at all,” Kalu lamented.

Mrs Ijeoma Onyekwere, a resident, who was seen on Bende Road carrying a heavy bag containing foodstuff also decried the development.

“You can see how heavy this is on me. I went to Orie Ugba market this early morning to buy foodstuff but got stranded on the way because there is no vehicle,” she said.

NAN reports that Dr Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia had on Tuesday declared a 24-hour curfew in Umuahia and Aba following the outcome of the #EndSARS protests in the state.

Also, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had ordered the immediate deployment of Anti-Riot policemen nationwide to secure lives and property of citizens. (NAN)