As a response to the call by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State that the #EndSARS protest should continue, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Garus Gololo has said the call was uncivilised and unpatriotic.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja yesterday, Gololo said as the governor of a state that is terribly underdeveloped, what Ortom should concentrate on is the transformation of his state, like other governors are doing in their various states.

He said, “It is so unfortunate that rather than concentrating on how to transform his terribly underdeveloped state, Ortom is busy sponsoring and encouraging the hapless youth to occupy the streets”.

“I don’t blame him. Unlike other governors who are working in their various states, all Ortom does is to use Fulani Herdsmen crises with farmers as an excuse for non-performance”.

“He should rather engage the youth meaningfully with entrepreneurial skills and employment. Just that it’s so unfortunate that there are no industries in Benue State.”

Gololo also lamented the non-payment of salaries to workers and pensioners in the state, urging the youth to protest against such element of bad governance.

“The youth have tried to draw the attention of the government to anomalies by the SARS and Buhari has ended SARS. What I want Benue youth to protest against is nonpayment of salaries and pensions. That one too has to end”.

“It surprises me that Ortom, who claims to be a son of an ex-policeman will be treating pensioners in Benue like Almajiris. If the federal government didn’t pay his father salaries and other entitlements, would he have trained him to the level of becoming a governor of the state?