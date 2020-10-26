By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah,

The Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) has expressed concern over the looting of palliatives in some state.

The National Coordinator of BCO, Danladi Garba Pasali, said governors need to support the efforts of the federal government in ameliorating the plights of the citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said “the looting of palliatives in some states as aftermath of the EndSARS protest has become another cause for great concerns, and it has become necessary for us to express that such happenings are indicators that respective authorities at various states need to rise above board to consolidate the efforts of the federal government in providing succor to the citizens.

“That President Muhammadu Buhari, through the federal ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, has graciously distributed food and other items to the states, Governments our expectations of them is to expedite actions by ensuring that same are extended to the needy.

“As pro good Governance group supporting President Buhari, toward achieving his noble course of advancing the welfare of Nigerians, we are not happy with the trend of development, at which items as of palliatives are kept unshared, leading to the recent burgling of warehouses and the subsequent looting of the items.

“We are concerned because some Nigerians have ignorantly, accused the Buhari-led Federal Government of not caring about the plight of the people, whereas, it has greatly and graciously done its parts, but that some Governors has seemingly failed to consolidate such efforts and concerned.

BCO appealed to all state governors to come to terms with current realities and always do the needful, not only on the issue of food palliatives, but all aspect of Mr. President’s, efforts of alleviating the suffering of Nigerians, so that all executive arms of Governments can, be seen toeing to path of good governance.

“To further strengthen transparency in the disbursement of palliatives, we are appealing to both the federal, state and local government, to include elders of communities, religious leaders, youth and women leaders.

“It is important to also extend our passionate appeal to all citizens to be patient and desist from further break in of warehouses, remain law abiding and peaceful,” he added.