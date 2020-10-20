ADVERTISEMENT

By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

Archbishop Margaret Idahosa, the Archbishop of Church of God Mission Int’l (CGMI), Tuesday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to be more proactive in addressing issues capable of disintegrating the Country’s unity.

The appeal was contained in a statement signed by Odemwingie Okundaye, the Director of Administration of the church and made available to newsmen in Benin also urged the President to immediately assuage the already tensed polity by meeting the demand of the angry youths.

Idahosa in the statement urged the president to set in motion various actions by which the common patrimony can better be managed for the ultimate benefit of every citizen regardless of creed or tribe.

“We have watched with keen interest the events in our nation and it behoves on us as a church to speak for the oppressed, to stand for good governance, equity and the sanctity of life.

“This is so because the church is a microcosm of the society and a conglomerate of diverse backgrounds.

” The Church of God Mission Int’l (CGMI) can not keep silent and watch the lives of our youths wasted by those who have been entrusted with the responsibility of protecting them.

“CGMI at such a time as this would like to commiserate with the families of those who have lost their lives before and during the protests. Jesus Christ died for humanity and would love to see all men saved and not perish.

“Every great nation can point at some time in their history when through a struggle they transitioned into greatness.

“Thus, we believe that the present agitations go beyond just reforming the police, which is just a symptom of the deplorable state of our polity.

“All these are as a result of the long years of neglect and insensitivity of leadership, arising from bad governance, impunity, abject poverty and extra judicial killings among others in our nation.

“While we do not want to belabour these highlighted issues, it is our sincere desire to see positive measures in the approaches of government at addressing these issues.

According to Idahosa, leaders must understand that display of wealth without conscience is a sin and God will hold them accountable.

The cleric commended the youths for the peaceful manner they have conducted themselves during these protests.

She noted that CGMI would continue to uphold the nation and leaders in prayers adding that, God has placed them as watchmen over cities, states, and nations.

“We shall triumph over these present challenges,” she added.