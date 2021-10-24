Convener of Nigeria Peace and Sustainable Initiative (NPSI), Professor Christopher Imumolen, has revealed that, the recent #EndSARS memorial protest recorded in some parts of the country was beyond mere agitations for police reformation.

Recall that last Wednesday, protesters had thronged the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos in commemoration of the #EndSARS protests of 2020, which culminated in the alleged shooting that took place in the area on October 20, 2020

Prof Imumolen insisted that the protest was not only about ending police special unit called SARS, but a way to push the government to look into various aspects of the economy.

Acknowledging that a lot has happened in the last one year, and that the protest has ended police brutality to an extent, Imumolen believes that fixing the economy is what matters most.

Speaking at a press conference held recently at the Lagos Travel Inn in Ikeja area of Lagos, Prof Imumolen said that, much needed to be done in terms of the economy, interpreting #EndSARS in such a way that it will involve fixing the economy.

To Prof Imumolen, “E” in ENDSARS stands for Employment, “N” stands for Nigeria for All, “D” for Digitalisation of the Economy, “S” for Security and Safety for All, “A” for Alternative Source of Power, “R” for Rescue Nigeria from Poverty while “S” stands for Social Welfare for All.

He added that, if all these parameters are worked on, Nigeria can be great in less than six years.

The NPSI convener informed that, the group was equally working on a movement that will metamorphose into a political party which will feature in national discussions and give a voice to young Nigerian youths to achieve their goals in life.

The movement, Imumolen noted is about young Nigerians who are ready to rescue the country from the present condition it is.

“We are working on a movement that will metamorphose into a political party. We will be involved in the 2023 elections. Already, we have started the registration of the party. Before now, we have been working as social entrepreneur since 2010.

“The movement is about young Nigerians who are ready to rescue the country. We will be sincere and we have the knowledge and international exposure,” he explained.

Warning that things migt get worse if Nigeria doesn’t get it right this time, Prof Imumolen advised both the youths and the entire citizens to get involved in the democratic process, stating that it was the only way to bring about the desired change.

“It is the right of every Nigerian to have a voter’s card. Nigerians must endeavour to get voter cards and engage in politics,” Imumolen advised.

He also revealed that NPSI has plans to creat room for the middle class which at present does not exist in the Nigerian society, adding that the only way to build Nigeria was to provide social interventions for the people.

On security, Prof Imumolen assured that the NPSI will take the right approach to see that the issue of insecurity is talked holistically.

“Insecurity is not caused naturally but man-made. There is need for total overhaul of the security apparatus. We will approach the security issues sincerely,” he said.

Other areas the NPSI will address, according to Imumolen include, youth unrest, unemployment, and fight against cybercrimes, among others.

On efforts of the government one year after EndSARS, Imumolen noted that the government has only paid lip service to the demands of the protesters.

Although, he observed that there are fantastic policies in place which are not properly implemented.

Emphasising further, Imumolen said, “We have seen evidences of families who were affected but the government has not opened up. We need to do more about the implication of 5 for 5 demands. The massacre theory is there and there are video evidences. Let’s see what we can do to regain the trust of the people.”