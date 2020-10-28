BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader in Abia State, Engr. Isaac Nkole has alleged that blackmailers want to set up Senator Mao Ohuabunwa for attack under the guise of the ENDSARS protests.

Nkole stated this in an interview with LEADERSHIP while reacting to a trending video footage in the social media portraying Ohuabunwa as owning palatial mansions and fleet of exotic cars in the US.

His words: “I have seen the fallacious Facebook post by one Spartan Arinze showing mansions with a fleet of exotic cars purportedly belonging to Ohuabunwa. This is the handiwork of blackmailers.”

He said despite his elitist family background, the Senator who represented Abia North senatorial district in the 8th Senate, thinks more on how to better the lives of the downtrodden than live ostentatiously.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the former member of the House of Representatives for Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency and speaker of ECOWAS parliament doesn’t own any building outside Nigeria.”

Nkole said ordinarily, he would not have bothered to dignify such falsehood with a response, but for the fact that people seem to believe every tissue of lie even against reputable politicians like Ohuabunwa.

The leader from Arochukwu local government area, therefore warned those he described as political desperados and mischief makers against using the protest to undermine their political opponents.

“They will labour in vain to pull down the innocent man. The satanic idea is dead on arrival because we the constituents know the truth. And all those behind the plot will be consumed by the protests.”