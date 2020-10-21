The Nigerians in Diaspora Organization (NIDO), New York Chapter, has described the call for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation as abuse to democratic principles.

According to the group, the ongoing #EndSARS protests across the country have been hijacked by desperate politicians who they said are behind the campaign demanding for the president’s resignation.

In an electronic statement signed by Solomon Gwamna and Zuweira Ahmed, its president and vice-president respectively, the NIDO urged relevant authorities to be on alert should there be anarchy.

While commending President Buhari for his handling of the protests, the group said it is unexplainable that the mass action is still ongoing despite the commitment and the assurances given by the government.

The NIDO, New York Chapter, however, advised these individuals and groups with vested interests to desist from acts capable of rupturing the fragile peace in the country.

It further urged Nigerian youths not to allow themselves to be used by politicians against peace and unity in the nation.