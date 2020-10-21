Caritas Nigeria, the development and humanitarian agency of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, has called on the federal government to urgently empanel a committee of elder statesmen, well-meaning opinion leaders, civil society groups along with the youths to redefine the rules of engagement and proffer solutions to the spiraling protests.

National Director, Department of Church and Society Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Uchechukwu Obodoechina, who made this known yesterday said that justice must be done and must be seen that it is done indeed.

Obodoechina explained that this is most urgent in the light of victims of police brutality, living and dead, saying that compensation is inevitable, while the perpetrators must be fished out across the country for proper prosecutions under the law.

According to him, the call to reform, retrain and reorient the Police Force must be prioritized, saying that it is not enough to rename the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), to SWAT. “Police personnel should be reoriented on the need to respect, protect and promote the fundamental human rights of citizens.

“The government must as a matter of urgency, develop effective strategies that would ensure inclusive governance; strengthening the judicial, health, educational, and social systems to serve the Common Good of all citizens.

“It is still the duty of Government to take proactive steps to ensure peace, security and stability in the land. There would be no lasting basis for peace without justice,” he said.