BY ADEBAYO WAHEED |

Children of police officers killed during the #EndSARS protest in Oyo State have begged the federal and state government for scholarships to enable them to further their education.

They also pleaded with the well-to-do individuals to support them in accessing good education.

The children, whose ages range between two months and 14 years, told journalists in Ibadan that the death of their fathers created a huge vacuum in their lives.

The officers killed by the hoodlums during the #EndSARS protest in Ibadan were Adegoke Ajibola, Peter Abegunde, Rotimi Oladele, Mr. Alidu, and Akanmu James.

One of the twins of Peter Abegunde, who spoke on behalf of other children asked the government at all levels to support their education.

She said, “When we heard about the gruesome murder of our father, we were broken. My fear is our education. Many of our mothers are not working and we need to go to school”.

“I want to appeal to the government to come to our rescue. We have nobody, except God. In fact, they don’t need to give us money but they should give us scholarships,” she said.”

Speaking on the need for the government to support the widows and their children, Feranmi Oladele, the wife of Rotimi Oladele said all the affected widows have no financial strength to care for their children.

She appealed to the Oyo State government to fulfill its promises to the widows, adding that, “many of us are not ourselves again.”