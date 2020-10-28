The founder of the Nazareth Church of All Nations, Prophet Tersoo Jeremiah has urged religious leaders at all levels to play a more active role in promoting peace in the midst of #EndSARS protests across the country.

Tersoo, who made the call over the weekend at an event to mark his birthday at the Church headquarters, Nyanya, Abuja, said he believes as a true man of God, that the gospel of God is all about love, peace and unity.

He said that he has been preaching to them, and encouraging them to fight for their rights and to always do it in the right way. “It should not be in the form of violence, but it should be in a peaceful manner”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He advised spiritual leaders to keep money aside and preach the true gospel of Jesus Christ.

In her remarks, the Women Leader of Nazareth Church of All Nations, Queen Esther Sawan, described Prophet Jeremiah as a good example of a prophet, adding that he is a faithful and courageously cleric.

She said that Prophet Jeremiah is a man of God and that God has been using him to set so many souls free, delivering so many people, changing the life of men and women from different parts of the world.

Prophet Tersoo further noted that the message of God for other spiritual leaders is to believe in God, he added that everything needs a prayers for something to be better it must start from the God.

“The spiritual leaders to encourage peace or preach love and unity among both the Muslims and the Christian, for the voice of the people is the voice of God”

AMINU FAVOUR,