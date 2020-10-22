BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA), has condemned the recent assault and murder of defenseless protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos State, adding that the prevention of ambulance services and medical care for the injured victims was most unfortunate and unacceptable.

The Association therefore called on the Nigerian Government to urgently calm the situation by arresting further intimidation, assaults and murder of the peaceful protesters. Ensuring the arrest of criminals and hoodlums who are attacking peaceful demonstrators, and ensuring strict adherence to existing International treaties on fundamental human rights, and International treaties that govern the treatment of civilians, as enshrined in the Geneva Declaration of 1949,”

The CMA, in a statement signed by its President, Dr. Osahon Enabulele, commends all physicians and healthcare workers who have so far offered to provide medical care to the injured victims, and urges the leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to sustain her leadership roles in ensuring full medical and psychological rehabilitation of the injured.

“Expressing grave concern over reports of callous assault and murder of defenseless civilian protesters, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos State, Nigeria. This unfortunate incidence which took place in the course of a peaceful protest (code- named #ENDSARS) against police brutality and call for reforms of the Nigeria Police Force in various parts of Nigeria, was characterised by the firing of live bullets at the protesting civilians, with several deaths and fatal injuries recorded amongst the protesters.

“Aside from these despicable acts which led to many casualties, the CMA views as most unfortunate and unacceptable, the prevention of ambulance services and medical care for the injured victims.

“While the Commonwealth Medical Association is not currently in a position to make a declarative statement on the pre-morbid state and motives of the elements behind this unholy assault and decimation of defenseless civilian protesters, the CMA deeply regrets the loss of lives and strongly condemns this unwarranted murder of civilian protesters and gross assault on their fundamental human and health rights.

“The CMA condoles the families of those murdered at the Lekki Toll gate and other parts of Nigeria, and prays for the repose of their souls.”

Noting the enormous human casualties and its implications for health and security, the CMA called on all parties to exercise restraint and embrace peaceful means, constructive and altruistic dialogue, laced with respect for the rule of law, respect for human and health rights, and the dignity of human lives.