A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross Rivers, High Chief Ray Morphy, has called on the Nigerian leaders, especially President Muhammadu Buhari, to urgently convoke a bi-partisan and non-sectional open dialogue for the youths to ventilate their grievances.

Morphy, who is also a public affairs analyst said the government must engage in genuine multilevel rejig of both the political and economic space, adding that buying them out strategy can not work at this stage.

Reacting to the recent Endsars agitation in the country while speaking with newsmen Sunday in Abuja, Chief Morphy said government must recognise that the mindset of the youth is different and that both history and world opinion is on their side, therefore the urgent need to creare a welfare state with education and assured employment as its bed rock.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Of a truth, the young are stronger, more innovative, more daring, more impulsive, more willing to take insane risks and more willing to push the limits. Settle with them or fight a battle you cannot win. Have we forgotten how Boko Haram started? It was mishandling of a youth uprising in the North-east. It was a youth agitation even though it had a religious coloration.

“The young of Nigeria today have nothing to lose in a fight with the authorities. The vast majority of them have no houses, no assets and no interest in the survival of the system. As far as they are concerned, the system and its operators are their enemies. That is why they wantonly descended on anything that seemed to be government owned or owned by those they deem to be in power!

“They have more health, more vigor and more time. In any case, they can outlive the old in all circumstances! They can outwit, outfight, outrun and out maneuver the current group of oldsters running the system.

“Through technology, they have access to skill sets and data that their elders have no clue of. On top of that, they have lost respect for the generation of their parents, so they are now ready to bring the roof down. Add anger, frustration and hunger to the mix, then, you will understand the volatility of the current situation.

“Even the so called bandits in the north are mostly youth. In their eyes reddened by social injustice and economic deprivation, they are exacting a toll on a system that made no room for them.”

The APC chieftain advised that government should accommodate the youths fair and just demands, recognize that their requests are legitimate and open the economic space by reducing cost of government and eliminating corruption in government.

“Stop insulting them with motorbikes or barrows or whatever governments call empowerment (while the kids of those in power cruise Range Rovers). Realize that the youngsters of today are not their fathers who were conditioned by the colonialists to obedience of government. These are the “see you finish” generation.

“Read history, read literature, all these has happened before in history and the youth won. Everywhere it has happened in the past, the youth won or they destroyed everything including themselves! Allow them to breathe. It is a fact that deviant behavior is a function of oppression!

“Remember, they have nothing to lose except their lives, lives which they consider worthless in the circumstances of the day.

“Finally, government gra gra no go work. Their numbers are too many. Look at the demographics. The angry and disadvantaged are about 80% of the population which puts them at about 160m strong. Anyone can do the math.”