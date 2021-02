BY KUNLE OLASANMI, Abuja

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of a Federal High Court in Abuja, has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to unfreeze the bank accounts of 20 #EndSARS

protesters.

The court gave the order yesterday after counsel to the CBN and the legal

representative of the protesters agreed to end the case. The CBN froze the bank

accounts in the heat of the #EndSARS campaign after a court order was secured to that effect.

Some of the banks, in which eight of the accounts are domiciled issued public

apologies after citizens started a social media trend calling on customers to

close their accounts with the banks for “colluding with the government” to oppress #EndSARS protesters.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed gave the order following the withdrawal of the suit

by counsel to the CBN, Mr Michael Aondoakaa (SAN).When the matter was called on yesterday, Aondoakaa told the court that he had discussed with counsel to the defendants and in the spirit of

reconciliation, his client was withdrawing the suit.

Justice Mohammed, in a short ruling, struck out the suit following the application for its withdrawal.

“All processes filed deemed to have been withdrawn in the spirit of reconciliation, the suit is hereby struck out.

“The order of Nov.4, 2020 freezing the accounts of the respondents is hereby set aside.“An order is made defreezing the accounts of the respondents immediately,” the judge said.

The apex bank had filed an ex-parte application on Oct. 20, 2020 asking the court to freeze the accounts of the respondents which was granted by Justice Mohammed.

Some of those whose accounts were frozen included Bolatito Oduala, Chima Ibebunjoh, Mary Kpengwa, Saadat Bibi,

Bassey Israel and Wisdom Obi.Others are Nicholas Osazele, Ebere Idibie, Akintomide Yusuf, Uhuo Promise and

Mosopefoluwa Odeseye