By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja |

The Conference of Civil Society of Nigeria (CCSN) has called on the federal government to match every word on resolving the issues that gave rise to street protests by youths with practical actions.

They also called for an end to the #EndSARS protest which was hijacked by hoodlums, resulting in killings, destruction of state institutions and private properties in most southern states of the country.

The CCSN chairperson, Comrade Adams Otakwu, made this call at a press conference held in Abuja, saying practical steps taken to fulfill pronouncements by the government will build greater public trust and confidence.

Otakwu expressed worry over the recent situation in Nigeria where the peaceful agitation by youths has turned violent with lives lost and properties destroyed.

“This development is very sad, considering the fact that the original concern of the protest (which was to end police brutality) was shared by almost all, until it assumed the current sad dimension.

While condemning in very strong terms brutality by the Police or any other form of brutality in Nigeria, Otakwu stressed Nigerians must demonstrate to the international community that as “Giant of Africa” we are capable of resolving our internal crisis amicably, without resorting to violence.