BY BLESSING BATURE-AKPAKPAN

Chairman of Gwagwalada area council, Hon Adamu Mustapha Danze, has symphatised with the families of those who lost their loved ones to the EndSARS protests, even as he urged youths to embrace peace.

Danze, who spoke to newsmen in Gwagwalada yesterday, said that security agents are now on full alert to contain the situation squarely, even as he warned that government would no longer allow miscreants and lawless people to overtake collective efforts and interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that anyone caught subverting the wills of the government would have himself or herself to blame, stating that government is aware of the support given to the miscreants through the online media, such as facebook and tweeter, by their supporters, noting that this is beyond freedom and the right enjoined by law.

While mourning the families of those who lost their life during the struggle, the chairman berated the proponents of lawlessness, even as he called on them to see reason and surrender their evil plans.