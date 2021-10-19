Delta State government, on Tuesday, said it had considered the report of the Judicial Panel of Enquiry constituted to receive and enquire into complaints of Police brutality and related extra-judicial killings in the State.

The panel was not able to make recommendations on the entire petitions received by it, as some of the petitions are subject of litigations in courts in the State, hence making pronouncements on them would be sub-judice.

Secretary to the state government, Chief Patrick Ukah, said in a statement that the state executive council had approved the recommendations of the panel to pay the incidental claims recommended for the victims, amounting to the sum of N102,450,000.00.

While ha said the payment would be effected in due course, Ukah stated some of the petitions were struck out by the panel during the hearing for various reasons.

The panel, which was inaugurated in October, 2020 received a total of 86 petitions for which it conducted public hearings in Asaba and Warri with full legal representation for all parties.

According to the statement, the panel established acts of police brutality in some cases, resulting in death or denial of personal liberty and accordingly awarded monetary compensation for the victims in these cases.

“In the same vein, the panel upheld judgments earlier delivered by High Courts in the State for various cases of police brutality, which judgements have not been complied with till date, including payment of Judgement debts associated with them.

“The State Government having considered the Panel’s recommendations in these two categories of cases has accepted to pay the incidental claims recommended for the victims, amounting to the sum of N102,450,000.00

“Another variant of the petitions received by the Panel were 30 petitions which required that the Commissioner of Police in the State carry out investigations to ascertain the circumstance of death of some persons in police custody,” the SSG said.

According to him, the inquiry will also entail the investigation of policemen indentified to be involved in various acts of brutality.

“It is the expectation that at the completion of the investigation, the case files would be forwarded to the Attorney-General of Delta State for legal advice and possible prosecution of the policemen involved,” he added.

The SSG further added that government has accepted the recommendation of the panel for the setting up of a Human Rights Public Complaints Committee to be headed by the governor of Delta State and which will ensure that police officers respect the rights of citizens during their operations, adding that the committee will be inaugurated on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

He said the state government was working with the office of the Vice President and the National Economic Council (NEC) to ensure that other recommendations of the Judicial Panel which border on the operational modalities of the Nigeria Police are implemented appropriately and timeously.

“With the consideration of the Report of the Judicial Panel as explained in the foregoing paragraphs, Deltans and fellow citizens are hereby assured that policing in Delta State will take a more civil course going forward.

“Deltans and fellow citizen are hereby enjoined to embrace this commitment in a new social partnership for the greater good of our state and nation,” Ukah stated.