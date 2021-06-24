Lagos State government has told the state’s Judicial Panel on Restitution for victims of Special Anti-Robbery Squad and other Related matters that it will take the government a long time to rebuild the state from the destruction witnessed in the state during #EndSARS protest said to have been hijacked by hoodlums from legitimate protesters.

Advertisements





The Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola stated this while testifying before the panel presided over by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi.

Muri-Okunola, who was summoned by the panel to give oral, documentary and visual- evidence over the lekki incident of October 20, 2020, said although the #EndSARS protest started peacefully it was later hijacked by people with different agenda including hoodlums.

Led in evidence by the lead counsel to the government, Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN), the Head of Service gave a chronological account of the protests in Lagos from October 8, 2020.

According to him, the #EndSARS protesters initially gathered at two main points in the state, that is, the Lagos House at Alausa and the lekki toll gate.

He also testified that, “it was around October 12 that the government noticed in their interactions with the protesters that the protests had been infiltrated by hoodlum who attacked the governor and his deputy on more than one occasion.

Advertisements

“As at 6:45pm on October 20, after the curfew had been extended to 9pm to enable residents get home safely, the government received reports from residents around Queens Drive and Ozumba Mbadiwe that there were gunshots heard around the toll gat

“He (the governor) thought at the time that they were police men, so he called the police authorities to confirm, but he was told that the stand down order of the enforcement of the curfew by 9:pm was being complied with.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Call was made to the Nigerian army but he was told the same thing that their men were also on stand down.

“And based on supposed live broadcast and comments that it was soldiers shooting, the Governor called an army officer, General Ndagi who was at the security council meeting of October 19.

“We deployed emergency services to the toll plaza. Because of the uncertainty as to who these men were at that time, the main concern was maintaining calm and peace.

“Alausa protesters had dispersed and so there were no incidents from that locality.

“While making frantic calls to find out who was responsible for the alleged shooting, the governor also monitored hospitals in the area for any casualties.

“He also went out to see things for himself and visited hospitals including General Hospital in Marina.

“There were about 13 persons injured at Reddington Hospital, 12 injured at General Hospital, no one presented gunshot wounds, only machete cuts, fractures, and wounds sustained from people tripping over themselves

“The next day the Governor appealed to residents in a broadcast to stay calm. He also confirmed two deaths, one at Reddington due to blunt force trauma and the other at Yaba.

“The Oba of Lagos Palace, City Hall, Igbosere High Court and others were attacked. The fire service was prevented by the hoodlums from moving around, he stated.

The Panel admitted the police incident report covering the material time from 12-30 October.

He further told the panel that things can legitimately be done without disturbing the rights of another person, saying “the original intent of the protest was not the outcome that we saw, social media has taught us that people will act without reason just because you have that followership.”

The Head of Service also appealed to the panel to give a robust framework on how the government can pay more attention to social media trends, among other recommendations.