BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up to probe into the cases of police brutality against the officers of the disbanded Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) in Ekiti State said it has received 22 petitions from the members of the public .

The panel chairman, Justice Cornelius Akintayo, disclosed this yesterday during sitting of the panel in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

All the 22 cases were mentioned before the panel on Thursday as Akintayo appealed to the petitioners to assemble their witnesses, so that all the matters pending before the panel can be heard expeditiously.

The case of one Daramola Abiodun Olusola whose car was allegedly vandalised by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protest on October 18, 2020 in Ado Ekiti was heard by the panel.

Presenting his case, Daramola said: “On that day, I wanted to make some purchases , I drive out in my 505 Saloon Car when I met some protesters at Dallimore junction who mounted barricade and behaved in a fiercer manner than the one I had earlier crossed .

“I then packed my car by the roadside and trekked to Okesa market. By the time I came back, my car had been vandalised. The body and windows were smashed.

“When I did the rough estimation, it shows that it will take up to N150,000 to fix the vehicle and I will be glad if the government can ameliorate the pain by helping me fix it back”.

The complainant was asked by Justice Akintayo to bring the vehicle and particulars before the panel on November 10, for assessment.

Also mentioned was the case of Adekunle Ayaga, who was shot by a policeman during a rally in Ilawe Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti Southwest local government area in 2009.

Also brought before the panel was the case of the murdered Seyi Fasere, a student of the Ekiti State University, who was allegedly shot by the police during a robbery between Oye-Ilupeju road on February 28, 2013.

Speaking with journalists after the proceeding, Barrister Emmanuel Akinosi, who represented Fasere’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Florence and Joseph Fasere, said 10 witnesses resident in Ekiti would be called to testify against the police

“Two of them, a ballistic expert from Lagos and a medical doctor that provided the autopsy from FETHI would be subpoenaed”.

Akinosi stated that the Ado Ekiti High Court presided over by Justice Ogunyemi , had earlier in a judgement of November 25, 2014 awarded N6m damages and rendering of public apology in two national dailies against the police, which he said they refused to comply with.

The two cases were adjourned to November 10, for hearing.